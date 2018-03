Drugs for Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy Carbonyl Iron Carbonyl Iron is a dietary supplement, prescribed for iron deficiencies and iron deficiency anemia. Trade Names : More... Ferrous Ammonium Citrate Ferrous Ammonium Citrate is an essential mineral, prescribed for iron deficiency. Trade Names : More... Ferrous Fumarate Ferrous Fumarate is an essential body mineral, used to treat iron deficiency anemia. It replaces iron in the body when the body does not produce enough on its own. Trade Names : More... Ferrous Gluconate Ferrous Gluconate is an essential mineral, prescribed for iron deficiency. Trade Names : Ferumoxytol Ferumoxytol is an iron replacement product, prescribed for iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Oral Iron formulation Oral Iron formulation is a combination of minerals (available in oral form), prescribed for iron deficiency.