Drugs for Amoebic Dysentery

Dehydroemetine is classified as an antiprotozoal agent. It is a less toxic derivative of emetine, the parent compound. Since it acts as a severe irritant when given orally, it is mostly given as an injection.
It is used for the treatment of
• Amebic Dysentery
as an alternative to metronidazole
injection and to 5-nitroimidazole when the latter does not show adequate response
• Amebic abscess
when it becomes necessary to give a second round of treatment 6 weeks later in patients with extensive hepatic abscesses.