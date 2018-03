Drugs for Amoebic Dysentery

Dehydroemetine is classified as an antiprotozoal agent. It is a less toxic derivative of emetine, the parent compound. Since it acts as a severe irritant when given orally, it is mostly given as an injection. It is used for the treatment ofas an alternative to metronidazole injection and to 5-nitroimidazole when the latter does not show adequate responsewhen it becomes necessary to give a second round of treatment 6 weeks later in patients with extensive hepatic abscesses.