Drugs for Amoebic Dysentery

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Amoebic Dysentery. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Amoebic Dysentery Dehydroemetine Amebic Dysentery as an alternative to Amebic abscess when it becomes necessary to give a second round of treatment 6 weeks later in patients with extensive hepatic abscesses. Dehydroemetine is classified as an antiprotozoal agent. It is a less toxic derivative of emetine, the parent compound. Since it acts as a severe irritant when given orally, it is mostly given as an injection. It is used for the treatment of •as an alternative to metronidazole injection and to 5-nitroimidazole when the latter does not show adequate response •when it becomes necessary to give a second round of treatment 6 weeks later in patients with extensive hepatic abscesses. Trade Names : Diloxanide Diloxanide is an anti-protozoal agent, prescribed for intestinal amoebiasis. Trade Names : More... Metronidazole Metronidazole is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for trichomoniasis, amebiasis and other bacterial infections. Trade Names : More... Paracetamol Paracetamol is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications. Trade Names : More... Paromomycin Sulfate Paromomycin Sulfate is aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of intestinal infections such as amebiasis, cryptosporidiosis and leishmaniasis. Secnidazole Secnidazole is an antiamoebic agent, prescribed for giardiasis and amoebiasis. Trade Names : More... Tinidazole Tinidazole is an anti-parasitic, prescribed for trichomoniasis, giardiasis, bacterial vaginosis, and amebiasis. Trade Names : More...