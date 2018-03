List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Allergy Eye Drops. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Allergy Eye Drops

Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution is an H1-receptor antagonist, prescribed to prevent eye irritation caused by allergic conjunctivitis. It antagonizes actions of histamine at H1 receptors.

Bepotastine Bepotastine is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conjunctivitis.

Carbinoxamine Carbinoxamine is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergy symptoms such as runny nose, watery/itchy eyes, rash, or hives. Trade Names :

Dexamethasone Ophthalmic- Otic Dexamethasone Ophthalmic- Otic is an ophthalmic corticosteroid, prescribed for swelling, itching, redness and irritation of the eyes.

Emedastine Difumarate Ophthalmic Solution Emedastine Difumarate Ophthalmic Solution is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conjunctivitis.

Epinastine HCl Ophthalmic Solution Epinastine HCl Ophthalmic Solution is an antihistamine, prescribed for itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.

Levocabastine Levocabastine is an antihistamine, prescribed for seasonal allergic conjunctivitis.

Medrysone Liquifilm Opthalmic Medrysone Liquifilm Opthalmic belongs to a class of drugs called corticosteroids, prescribed for allergic conjunctivitis.

Pseudoephedrine Pseudoephedrine is a decongestant, prescribed for cold, allergic rhinitis and hay fever. It relieves stuffy nose, opens nasal airways and drains sinuses. Trade Names : More...

Pseudoephedrine and Triprolidine Pseudoephedrine and Triprolidine contains decongestant and antihistamine, prescribed for itchy, watery eyes, sneezing and runny or stuffy nose caused by hay fever, allergies and common cold.