Drugs for Age Related Macular Degeneration

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Age Related Macular Degeneration. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Macular Degeneration Bevacizumab Bevacizumab is used to treat certain types of advanced lung cancer. It is also used to treat certain types of brain, breast, kidney, colon, or rectal cancer along with other cancer medicines. Pegaptanib Pegaptanib is an anti-angiogenic agent, prescribed for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Ranibizumab Ranibizumab is a selective vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) antagonist, prescribed for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD- loss of vision) and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO). Verteporfin Verteporfin is a benzoporphyrin derivative, prescribed for neovascular age-related macular degeneration.