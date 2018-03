List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Adult Immunization. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Adult Immunization

Haemophilus B Conjugate and Hepatitis B Vaccine Haemophilus B Conjugate and Hepatitis B Vaccine is a immunization vaccine, prescribed for haemophilus influenzae type B and hepatitis B virus.

Hemophilus B Hemophilus B is a conjugate vaccine, prescribed for invasive disease caused by Haemophilus influenzae.

Hepatitis A Vaccine Hepatitis A Vaccine is a vaccine given to individuals over 2 years of age to prevent hepatitis A infection. It stimulates the body to produce antibodies against hepatitis A infection. Trade Names :

Hepatitis B (Recombinant) Vaccine Hepatitis B (Recombinant) Vaccine is an immunizing agent, used to prevent hepatitis B infection. It stimulates the body to produce antibodies against hepatitis B infection. Trade Names : More...

Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent is a vaccine, prescribed for cervical, vulvar, vaginal, and anal cancer, genital warts caused by HPV. Trade Names :

Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine is an active immunization against measles, mumps and rubella. It activates the body to develop antibodies against the virus.

Meningococcal C,Y and Haemophilus B Tetanus Toxoid Meningococcal C,Y and Haemophilus B Tetanus Toxoid is a combination vaccine, prescribed for preventing of invasive disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroups C and Y and Haemophilus influenzae type B.

Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine is a vaccine, prescribed for bacterial infections (Neisseria meningitidis).

Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent is an immunization vaccine, prescribed for vaccination against pneumococcal disease.

Tdap Tdap is a vaccine, prescribed for tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis infections.

Tetanus-Diphtheria-Acellular Pertussis (Tdap) Tetanus-Diphtheria-Acellular Pertussis (Tdap) is an immunization agent, prescribed for tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis as a single dose in persons 11 to 64 years.