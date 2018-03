List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Adolescent Depression. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Adolescent Depression

Alprazolam Alprazolam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders. Trade Names : More...

Amitriptyline Amitriptyline is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It is also prescribed for migraine and nerve pain. Trade Names : More...

Amoxapine Amoxapine is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression. Trade Names :

Bupropion Bupropion is prescribed for depression and smoking cessation. It increases the levels of certain chemicals in the brain and reduces the cravings, anxiety, irritability and other symptoms associated with depression. Trade Names : More...

Citalopram Citalopram is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), prescribed for depression. It works by increasing the amount of serotonin, a natural substance in the brain that helps maintain mental balance. Trade Names : More...

Clomipramine Clomipramine is a tricyclic antidepressant (TCA), prescribed for obsessive-compulsive disorder. Trade Names : More...

Desipramine Desipramine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Doxepin Doxepin is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. Trade Names :

Duloxetine Duloxetine belongs to a class of drugs known as serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors. It is prescribed for depression, generalized anxiety disorder and for managing chronic musculoskeletal pain caused by fibromyalgia and other conditions. It is used to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy (damage to the nerves due to diabetes). Duloxetine acts by increasing the levels of both serotonin and norepinephrine neurotransmitters in the brain, which maintains the mental balance and stops the transmission of pain signals in the brain. Trade Names : More...

Escitalopram Escitalopram is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class, prescribed for major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, or panic disorder(significant behavioral change). It increases the amount of serotonin, a natural substance in the brain that helps maintain mental balance. Trade Names : More...

Fluoxetine Fluoxetine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety. It is also used for obesity and eating disorders. Trade Names : More...

Imipramine Imipramine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It is also used to treat bedwetting in children. Trade Names : More...

Mirtazapine Mirtazapine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It alters the activity of certain chemicals in the brain to maintain mental balance. Trade Names : More...

Modafinil Modafinil is an analeptic drug, prescribed for narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea and shift work disorder. Trade Names : More...

Paroxetine Paroxetine is an SSRI antidepressant, prescribed for major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety and generalized anxiety disorder. Trade Names : More...

Quetiapine Quetiapine is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for treating schizophrenia i.e. a disorder with includes symptoms like hearing, seeing or sensing things that are not real, mistaken beliefs and thoughts, and problems dealing with other people. It is also used to control the excited moods and depressed moods of bipolar disorder. It works by changing the activity of certain natural substances in the brain. Trade Names : More...

Risperidone Risperidone is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for Asperger's syndrome (difficulties in social interaction), schizophrenia (disturbed or unusual thinking), schizoaffective disorder(elevated or depressed mood), the mixed and manic states associated with bipolar disorder, and irritability in children with autism(impaired social interaction). Trade Names : More...