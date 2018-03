List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Acute Bronchitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Acute Bronchitis

Acebrophylline Acebrophylline is prescribed for its bronchodilator, mucolytic and anti-inflammatory action. The combined action of ambroxol and theophylline 7-acetic acid salt (acebrophylline) reduces the viscosity of the mucus, relaxes the bronchial smooth muscles and enables the phlegm to get cleared from the respiratory tract. It is used in the treatment of acute or chronic bronchitis chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchial asthma Trade Names : More...

Amoxicillin bronchitis, Amoxicillin is a penicillin-like , β-lactam antibiotic. It is used to treat bacterial infections caused by susceptible microorganisms. It prevents the bacterial growth and is used in the treatment of a number of infections such as pneumonia gonorrhea , and infections of the ears, nose, throat, urinary tract, and skin. Trade Names : More...

Ampicillin Ampicillin is beta-lactam antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as UTI, meningitis, gonorrhea, pneumonia, bronchitis, ear, lung, skin and respiratory tract infections. Trade Names : More...

Azithromycin Azithromycin is a macrolide antibiotic used for various bacterial infections such as infections of the middle ear, throat, bronchus, sinuses, skin and soft tissue. It is also useful in treating pneumonia, typhoid, gonorrhoea, granuloma inguinale and chancroid. It prevents bacterial growth. Trade Names : More...

Cefaclor Cefaclor is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain infection caused by bacteria such as pneumonia, ear, lung, skin, throat, and urinary tract infections. Trade Names : More...

Cefdinir Cefdinir is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for pneumonia, acute exacerbations of chronic bronchitis, ENT and skin infections. Trade Names : More...

Cefixime Cefixime is an oral cephalosporin (third generation) antibiotic, prescribed for gonorrhea, tonsilitis and pharyngitis. Trade Names : More...

Cefuroxime axetil Cefuroxime axetil is a semi synthetic cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for different types of infections such as lung, ear, throat, urinary tract and skin. Trade Names :

Clarithromycin Clarithromycin is a macrolide antibiotic, prescribed infections of the middle ear, tonsillitis, throat infections, laryngitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, and skin infections. It stops the growth of sensitive bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Doxycycline Doxycycline is broad-spectrum antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections, Lyme’s disease, infections of skin, genital, and urinary systems and anthrax. Trade Names : More...

Guaifenesin Guaifenesin is an expectorant, prescribed for chest congestion. It promotes lower respiratory tract drainage by thinning the mucus in the air passages to make it easier to cough up the mucus and clear the airways. Trade Names : More...

Levofloxacin Levofloxacin is prescribed for treating certain bacterial infections, and preventing anthrax. It is a quinolone antibiotic. It kills sensitive bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Moxifloxacin Moxifloxacin is a quinolone antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections such as pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus, skin and skin structure infections, and others. Trade Names : More...