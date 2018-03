Drugs for Acute Renal Failure

Font : A- A+



List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Acute Renal Failure. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Acute Renal Failure Calcium Calcium is an essential body mineral, it ensures the adequate supply of calcium to bones. Trade Names : More... Erythropoietin Erythropoietin is a haematopoietic agent, prescribed for anemia in people with chronic kidney failure. Trade Names : More... Mannitol Mannitol is an osmotic diuretic, prescribed for increased intracranial pressure, eye pressure, to maintain urine flow in kidney failure patients, and promotion of urinary excretion of toxic materials. Trade Names : More...