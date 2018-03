Bethanechol is a powerful cholinergic agent. It stimulates the bladder muscle to improve the urine flow and thereby helps in emptying the bladder. It is used for the treatment of urinary retention without any structural obstruction. Bethanechol is sometimes prescribed by the doctor for abdominal distension due to dilated colon and in the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease, in which the acid from the stomach moves back to the esophagus or foodpipe.

