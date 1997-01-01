Skeletal Muscle Relaxants

ICD Code -Y55.1

Amyl Nitrite This medication is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for angina pectoris.

Atracurium This medication is a neuromuscular-blocking agent, used as an adjuvant in anesthesia.

Baclofen This medication is a derivative of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), prescribed for severe chronic spasticity.

Carisoprodol This medication is a muscle relaxant, for the relief of discomfort associated with acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions.

Cyclobenzaprine This medication is a skeletal muscle relaxant, prescribed for pain and stiffness caused by muscle strains and sprains.

Dantrolene This medication is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for certain types of spasticity or muscle spasms.

Diazepam This medication is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety.

Eperisone This medication is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for muscle spasms.

Mephenesin This medication is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for muscle spasm.

Metaxalone This medication is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for the relief of discomfort associated with acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions.

Methocarbamol This medication is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for muscle pain and discomfort caused by strains, sprains and injuries.

Orphenadrine This medication is a skeletal muscle relaxant, prescribed for discomfort associated with acute painful musculoskeletal conditions.

Tizanidine This medication is a centrally acting muscle relaxant.