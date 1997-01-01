medindia
Skeletal Muscle Relaxants


ICD Code -Y55.1


Amyl Nitrite

This medication is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for angina pectoris.

Atracurium

This medication is a neuromuscular-blocking agent, used as an adjuvant in anesthesia.

Baclofen

This medication is a derivative of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), prescribed for severe chronic spasticity.

Carisoprodol

This medication is a muscle relaxant, for the relief of discomfort associated with acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions.

Cyclobenzaprine

This medication is a skeletal muscle relaxant, prescribed for pain and stiffness caused by muscle strains and sprains.

Dantrolene

This medication is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for certain types of spasticity or muscle spasms.

Diazepam

This medication is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety.

Eperisone

This medication is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for muscle spasms.

Mephenesin

This medication is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for muscle spasm.

Metaxalone

This medication is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for the relief of discomfort associated with acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions.

Methocarbamol

This medication is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for muscle pain and discomfort caused by strains, sprains and injuries.

Orphenadrine

This medication is a skeletal muscle relaxant, prescribed for discomfort associated with acute painful musculoskeletal conditions.

Tizanidine

This medication is a centrally acting muscle relaxant.

Vecuronium

This medication is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for relaxing muscles during surgery and mechanical ventilation (assisted breathing).
