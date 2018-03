Sedative-hypnotic Drugs

ICD Code -Y47.0

Butabarbital This medication is a barbiturate, prescribed for short-term treatment of insomnia.

Pentobarbital This medication is a barbiturate, prescribed for insomnia and seizures.

Secobarbital This medication is a barbiturate, prescribed for insomnia (difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep).

ICD Code -Y47.1

Midazolam This medication is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for preoperative sedation, anxiolysis and amnesia.

Nitrazepam This medication is a hypnotic benzodiazepam, prescribed for insomnia and management of infantile spasms.

ICD Code -Y47.8

Dexmedetomidine This medication is a sedative, prescribed for intensive care unit sedation and procedural sedation.

Eszopiclone This medication is a nonbenzodiazepine hypnotic, prescribed for insomnia.

Ramelteon This medication is a sedative, prescribed for insomnia (sleeplessness).

Zopiclone This medication is a hypnotic and sedative, prescribed for insomnia.

ICD Code -Y47.9