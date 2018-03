Photosensitizer

ICD Code -Y57.5

Aminolevulinic acid This medication is a photosensitizing agent, prescribed for actinic keratoses of the face or scalp.

Methyl Aminolevulinate Hydrochloride This medication is a photosensitizing agent, prescribed for skin lesions (actinic keratoses).

Porfimer Sodium This medication is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for esophageal cancer, non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and dysplasia in Barrett's Esophagus.

Trioxsalen This medication is a photosensitizer (psoralen derivative), used for vitiligo along with ultraviolet light.