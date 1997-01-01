Oral Contraceptives
ICD Code -Y42.4
This medication is a combination birth control pill, prescribed for preventing pregnancy.
Estradiol, Norethindrone
Estradiol/Norgestimate
Estrogen and Progestin
This combination medication contains two female sex hormones.
Estrogens, Esterified/Methyltestosterone
This combination medication contains estrogen and progestin, prescribed for menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats and others.
This combination medication contains estrogen and progestin, used as a highly effective oral contraceptive.
Ethinyl Estradiol/ Levonorgestrel
Etonogestret/Ethinyl Estradiol
Mestranol and Northindrone
This combination medication is prescribed for preventing pregnancy in women who use oral contraceptives.
This combination medication contains progesterone and estrogen, prescribed for preventing pregnancy.
This medication is one of the selective estrogen receptor, used as a contraceptive or as a treatment for dysfunctional uterine bleeding.
Bi-Phasic - ICD Code -Y42.4
Ethinyl Estradiol/Desogestrel
Emergency Contraception - ICD Code -Y42.4
Ethinyl Estradiol/Levonorgestrel
This medication is a birth control pill, prescribed after unprotected sexual intercourse or suspected birth control failure.
Mono-Phasic - ICD Code -Y42.4
Ethinyl Estradiol/Desogestrel
Ethinyl Estradiol/Drospirenone
Ethinyl Estradiol/Ethynodiol
Ethinyl Estradiol/Levonorgestrel
Ethinyl Estradiol/Norgestimate
Ethinyl Estradiol/Norgestrel
Mestranol/Norethindrone
This medication is synthetic oral progestin, used for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea (absence of periods for a few months but patient is not pregnant), endometriosis (the tissue that lines the inner wall of the uterus is found at other sites), and abnormal uterine bleeding due to hormonal imbalance.
Other: - ICD Code -Y42.4
Tri-Phasic - ICD Code -Y42.4
Ethinyl Estradiol/Norgestimate
Ethinyl/Estradiol/Desogestrel