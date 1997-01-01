Oral Contraceptives

Dienogest and Estradiol Valerate This medication is a combination birth control pill, prescribed for preventing pregnancy.

Estradiol, Norethindrone

Estradiol/Norgestimate

Estrogen and Progestin

Estrogen and Progestin - Oral Contraceptives This combination medication contains two female sex hormones.

Estrogens, Esterified/Methyltestosterone

Ethiny- Estradiol- Norethindrone This combination medication contains estrogen and progestin, prescribed for menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats and others.

Ethinyl Estradiol and Levonorgestrel This combination medication contains estrogen and progestin, used as a highly effective oral contraceptive.

Ethinyl Estradiol, Norethindrone

Etonogestret/Ethinyl Estradiol

Mestranol and Northindrone

Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol This combination medication is prescribed for preventing pregnancy in women who use oral contraceptives.

Norethindrone- Ethinyl Estradiol- Ferrous Fumarate This combination medication contains progesterone and estrogen, prescribed for preventing pregnancy.

Ormeloxifene This medication is one of the selective estrogen receptor, used as a contraceptive or as a treatment for dysfunctional uterine bleeding.

Bi-Phasic - ICD Code -Y42.4

Ethinyl Estradiol/Desogestrel

Ethinyl Estradiol/Norethindrone

Emergency Contraception - ICD Code -Y42.4

Levonorgestrel This medication is a birth control pill, prescribed after unprotected sexual intercourse or suspected birth control failure.

Mono-Phasic - ICD Code -Y42.4

Ethinyl Estradiol/Drospirenone

Ethinyl Estradiol/Ethynodiol

Ethinyl Estradiol/Norgestimate

Ethinyl Estradiol/Norgestrel

Mestranol/Norethindrone

Norethindrone This medication is synthetic oral progestin, used for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea (absence of periods for a few months but patient is not pregnant), endometriosis (the tissue that lines the inner wall of the uterus is found at other sites), and abnormal uterine bleeding due to hormonal imbalance.

Other: - ICD Code -Y42.4

Tri-Phasic - ICD Code -Y42.4

Ethinyl Estradiol/Norgestimate