Oral Contraceptives


ICD Code -Y42.4


Estradiol, Norethindrone

Estradiol/Norgestimate

Estrogen and Progestin

Estrogens, Esterified/Methyltestosterone

Ethiny- Estradiol- Norethindrone

This combination medication contains estrogen and progestin, prescribed for menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats and others.

Ethinyl Estradiol, Norethindrone

Ethinyl Estradiol/ Levonorgestrel

Etonogestret/Ethinyl Estradiol

Mestranol and Northindrone

Ormeloxifene

This medication is one of the selective estrogen receptor, used as a contraceptive or as a treatment for dysfunctional uterine bleeding.

Bi-Phasic - ICD Code -Y42.4


Ethinyl Estradiol/Desogestrel

Ethinyl Estradiol/Norethindrone


Emergency Contraception - ICD Code -Y42.4


Ethinyl Estradiol/Levonorgestrel

Levonorgestrel

This medication is a birth control pill, prescribed after unprotected sexual intercourse or suspected birth control failure.

Mono-Phasic - ICD Code -Y42.4


Ethinyl Estradiol/Desogestrel

Ethinyl Estradiol/Drospirenone

Ethinyl Estradiol/Ethynodiol

Ethinyl Estradiol/Levonorgestrel

Ethinyl Estradiol/Norethindrone

Ethinyl Estradiol/Norgestimate

Ethinyl Estradiol/Norgestrel

Mestranol/Norethindrone

Norethindrone

This medication is synthetic oral progestin, used for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea (absence of periods for a few months but patient is not pregnant), endometriosis (the tissue that lines the inner wall of the uterus is found at other sites), and abnormal uterine bleeding due to hormonal imbalance.

Other: - ICD Code -Y42.4


Ethinyl Estradiol/Norelgest


Tri-Phasic - ICD Code -Y42.4


Ethinyl Estradiol/Levonorgestrel

Ethinyl Estradiol/Norethindrone

Ethinyl Estradiol/Norgestimate

Ethinyl/Estradiol/Desogestrel

