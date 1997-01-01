Ophthalmologic Agents

ICD Code -Y56.5

Natamycin This medication is an antifungal antibiotic, prescribed for eye and skin infections.

Pegaptanib This medication is an anti-angiogenic agent, prescribed for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Ranibizumab This medication is a selective vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) antagonist, prescribed for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD- loss of vision) and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Mast Cell Stabilizer - ICD Code -Y56.5