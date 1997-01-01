Ophthalmologic Agents

This medication is a selective vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) antagonist, prescribed for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD- loss of vision) and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO).
Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer