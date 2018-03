Muscle Relaxants

ICD Code -Y55.2

Chlorzoxazone This medication is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for muscle spasm and the resulting pain or discomfort.

Pancuronium Bromide This medication is a muscle relaxant, prescribed as an adjunct to general anesthesia for induction of skeletal muscle relaxation.

Succinylcholine This medication is a depolarizing muscle relaxant, used for induction and maintenance of general anesthesia.

Suxamethonium Chloride This medication is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for muscle relaxant in general anesthesia.