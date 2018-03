Miscellaneous Ophthalmics

ICD Code -Y56.5

Bimatoprost This medication is a prostaglandin analog, prescribed for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Brinzolamide This medication is a carbonic anhydrase inhibitor, prescribed for increased eye pressure (glaucoma) condition.

Dorzolamide

Dorzolamide/Timolol This medication is prescribed for controlling eye pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or glaucoma.

Latanoprost This medication is prostaglandin analog, prescribed for open angle glaucoma and increased eye pressure, which can lead to a gradual loss of vision.