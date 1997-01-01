Miscellaneous Anti- Infectives
ICD Code -Y41
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for Pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP), Toxoplasmosis and also for malaria treatment in combination with proguanil.
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections, including infections of the lungs, skin, blood, female reproductive organs and internal organs.
This medication is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for giardiasis and cholera.
Linezolid is an oxazolidinone antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections like pneumonia, complicated skin and soft tissue infections, and certain blood infections.
This medication is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for trichomoniasis, amebiasis and other bacterial infections.
Neomycin
This medication is an antimicrobial agent, prescribed for pneumonia and for treating leishmaniasis, yeast infections.
This medication is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for the management of cystic fibrosis.
ICD Code -Y41.9
This medication is a glycopeptide antibiotic, prescribed for serious bacterial infections, endocarditis and surgical prophylaxis in major procedures.