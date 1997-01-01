Miscellaneous Anti- Infectives

ICD Code -Y41

Atovaquone This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for Pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP), Toxoplasmosis and also for malaria treatment in combination with proguanil.

Clindamycin This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections, including infections of the lungs, skin, blood, female reproductive organs and internal organs.

Furazolidone This medication is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for giardiasis and cholera.

Linezolid Linezolid is an oxazolidinone antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections like pneumonia, complicated skin and soft tissue infections, and certain blood infections.

Metronidazole This medication is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for trichomoniasis, amebiasis and other bacterial infections.

Neomycin

Pentamidine This medication is an antimicrobial agent, prescribed for pneumonia and for treating leishmaniasis, yeast infections.

Tobramycin This medication is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for the management of cystic fibrosis.

ICD Code -Y41.9