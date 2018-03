Medical Foods

ICD Code -Y57.9

Caprylidene This medication is a medical food, prescribed for Alzheimer's disease.

Xylitol This medication is a sugar alcohol sweetener, prescribed as a sugar substitute for people with diabetes, prevention of tooth decay and dry mouth.

Zinc This medication is an essential trace element, prescribed as a dietary supplement.

Zinc Acetate This medication is a naturally occurring mineral, prescribed for Wilson disease.

Zinc Oxide This medication is an emollient & skin protective, prescribed for diaper rash and other minor skin irritations.