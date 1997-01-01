Laxatives

ICD Code -Y53.4

Bisacodyl This medication is a stimulant laxative, prescribed for constipation.

Lubiprostone This medication is a chloride channel activator, prescribed for chronic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.

Magnesium Hydroxide This medication is an antacid, prescribed for hyperacidity.

Methylnaltrexone Bromide This medication is a mu-opioid receptor antagonist, prescribed for constipation caused by opioid medicines.

PEG-3350 and Minerals This medication is a bowel cleansing solution, prescribed for cleansing of the colon before colonoscopy.

Psyllium This medication is a fiber laxative, prescribed for irritable bowel syndrome, and constipation.

Senna This medication is a stimulant laxative, prescribed for constipation.

Sodium Picosulphate This medication is a contact laxative, prescribed for constipation.

Sorbitol This medication is a hyperosmotic laxative used to treat occasional constipation.