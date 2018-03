Iron Preparations

ICD Code -Y44.0

Ferumoxytol This medication is an iron replacement product, prescribed for iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Iron - III Hydroxide Polymaltose Complex - IPC This medication is an iron preparation, prescribed for iron deficiency anemia.

Iron Dextran This medication is an essential mineral, prescribed for anemia or iron deficiency, megaloblastic anemia as an astringent.

Iron sucrose This medication is a mineral iron, prescribed for iron deficiency anemia especially for kidney failure patients.

Oral Iron formulation This medication is a combination of minerals (available in oral form), prescribed for iron deficiency.