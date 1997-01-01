Immunosuppressants

ICD Code -Y43.4

Alefacept This medication is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for moderate to severe psoriasis.

Basiliximab This medication is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for prevention of rejection in renal transplant patients.

Belimumab This medication is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for active, autoantibody-positive, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) who are receiving standard therapy.

Ciclosporin This medication is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for rejection of organ during transplantation.

Cyclosporine This medication is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for prevention of organ rejection during transplantation.

Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin This medication is an intravenous immune globulin (IGIV), prescribed for cytomegalovirus (CMV) disease associated with kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, and heart transplants.

Daclizumab This medication is an immunosuppressive agent, prescribed for acute organ rejection during kidney transplantation.

Everolimus This medication is a kinase inhibitor, prescribed for kidney cancer, pancreatic cancer, brain tumor(astrocytoma), hormone-receptor–positive breast cancer in postmenopausal women and prevents organ rejection in kidney therapy.

Fingolimod This medication is an immunosuppressive agent, prescribed for multiple sclerosis (MS).

Lymphocyte immune globulin/anti-thymocyte

Muromonab CD 3 This medication is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for organ rejection.

Mycophenolatemofetil

Mycophenolic Acid This medication is an immunosuppressant agent.

Natalizumab This medication is a humanized monoclonal antibody, prescribed for multiple sclerosis and Crohn's disease.

Respiratory Syncitial Virus Immuneglobulin

Sirolimus This medication is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for preventing rejection of kidney transplants either alone or with other medications.

Tacrolimus This medication is an immunosupressant, prescribed for preventing organ rejection during transplantation.