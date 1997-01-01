Immunosuppressants
ICD Code -Y43.4
This medication is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for moderate to severe psoriasis.
This medication is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for prevention of rejection in renal transplant patients.
This medication is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for active, autoantibody-positive, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) who are receiving standard therapy.
This medication is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for rejection of organ during transplantation.
This medication is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for prevention of organ rejection during transplantation.
This medication is an intravenous immune globulin (IGIV), prescribed for cytomegalovirus (CMV) disease associated with kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, and heart transplants.
This medication is an immunosuppressive agent, prescribed for acute organ rejection during kidney transplantation.
This medication is a kinase inhibitor, prescribed for kidney cancer, pancreatic cancer, brain tumor(astrocytoma), hormone-receptor–positive breast cancer in postmenopausal women and prevents organ rejection in kidney therapy.
This medication is an immunosuppressive agent, prescribed for multiple sclerosis (MS).
Lymphocyte immune globulin/anti-thymocyte
This medication is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for organ rejection.
Mycophenolatemofetil
This medication is an immunosuppressant agent.
This medication is a humanized monoclonal antibody, prescribed for multiple sclerosis and Crohn's disease.
Respiratory Syncitial Virus Immuneglobulin
This medication is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for preventing rejection of kidney transplants either alone or with other medications.
This medication is an immunosupressant, prescribed for preventing organ rejection during transplantation.
This medication is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for preventing organ rejection during kidney transplantation by reducing natural immunity.