General Anesthetics

ICD Code -Y48.2

Etomidate This medication is a hypnotic agent, used as an anesthesia during short surgeries along with other medications.

Ketamine This medication is a hydrochloride salt, used as an anesthetic.

Methohexital This medication is a barbiturate anesthetic, prescribed for inducing anesthesia before surgery.

Propofol This medication is a general anesthetic, prescribed for induction and maintenance of general anaesthesia.