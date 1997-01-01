medindia
Decongestants


ICD Code -Y55.5


Atropine

Cromolyn

Cyclopentolate

This medication is a mydriatic and cycloplegic agent, prescribed for mydriasis, uveitis, iritis and cycloplegia.

Ephedrine

This medication is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for breathing problems (as a bronchodilator) and for nasal congestion.

Homatropine

This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for dry cough along with hydrocodone.

Ketotifen

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for asthma, allergic conjunctivitis and other allergic conditions.

Naphazoline

This medication is a decongestant, prescribed for conjunctivitis with symptoms of redness (mainly due to vasodilation of the peripheral small blood vessels), swelling of the conjunctiva, itching and increased production of tears, relieving stuffy nose due to cold, hay fever, or other upper respiratory allergies associated with sinus inflammation.

Olopatadine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for symptoms of allergic pink eye (Allergic conjunctivitis).

Oxymetazoline

This medication is a decongestant, used to relieve nasal and sinus congestion due to colds, allergies, and hay fever.

Phenylephrine

This medication is a selective alpha agonist, used to increase blood pressure and topically as a nasal decongestant.

Phenylpropanolamine

Pseudoephedrine

This medication is a decongestant, prescribed for cold, allergic rhinitis and hay fever.

Scopolamine

This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for prevention of symptoms of motion sickness such as nausea and vomiting, and recovery from anesthesia and surgery.

Tetrahydrozoline Hcl

This medication is a decongestant, prescribed for nasal congestion due to colds, hay fever, allergies, or sinusitis.

Tropicamide

Xylometazoline Nasal

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
