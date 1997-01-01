Decongestants

ICD Code -Y55.5

Atropine

Cromolyn

Cyclopentolate This medication is a mydriatic and cycloplegic agent, prescribed for mydriasis, uveitis, iritis and cycloplegia.

Ephedrine This medication is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for breathing problems (as a bronchodilator) and for nasal congestion.

Homatropine This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for dry cough along with hydrocodone.

Ketotifen This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for asthma, allergic conjunctivitis and other allergic conditions.

Naphazoline This medication is a decongestant, prescribed for conjunctivitis with symptoms of redness (mainly due to vasodilation of the peripheral small blood vessels), swelling of the conjunctiva, itching and increased production of tears, relieving stuffy nose due to cold, hay fever, or other upper respiratory allergies associated with sinus inflammation.

Olopatadine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for symptoms of allergic pink eye (Allergic conjunctivitis).

Oxymetazoline This medication is a decongestant, used to relieve nasal and sinus congestion due to colds, allergies, and hay fever.

Phenylephrine This medication is a selective alpha agonist, used to increase blood pressure and topically as a nasal decongestant.

Phenylpropanolamine

Pseudoephedrine This medication is a decongestant, prescribed for cold, allergic rhinitis and hay fever.

Scopolamine This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for prevention of symptoms of motion sickness such as nausea and vomiting, and recovery from anesthesia and surgery.

Tetrahydrozoline Hcl This medication is a decongestant, prescribed for nasal congestion due to colds, hay fever, allergies, or sinusitis.

Tropicamide