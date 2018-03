Cerebral Stimulants

ICD Code -Y50.8

Amphetamine Salt Combination

Dextroamphetamine This medication is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for attention deficit disorder with hyperactivity in children and sleep disorder (narcolepsy).

Dextroamphetamine, Sustained Release

Dextroamphetamine/amphetamine

Methamphetamine This medication is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for attention deficit disorders with hyperactivity in children.

Methylphenidate This medication is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for attention deficit disorder (ADD) and daytime sleep (narcolepsy).

Methylphenidate, Sustained Release