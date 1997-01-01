Cardiovascular Agents
ICD Code -Y52
This medication is an arginine vasopressin receptor antagonist, prescribed for hyponatremia (low blood sodium level).
This medication is a loop diuretic, prescribed for fluid retention caused by heart, liver and severe kidney problems.
This medication is a phosphodiesterase 3 inhibitor, prescribed for acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) (serious cause of acute respiratory distress).
This medication is the recombinant form of natriuretic peptide, prescribed for congestive heart failure, which improves breathing.
This medication is prescribed for low blood pressure (hypotension) that can occur with certain medical conditions or surgical procedures.
This medication is a sympathomimetic agent, prescribed for Raynaud's disease, night leg cramps and other blood circulatory disorders to improve blood flow.
Prep kit for Technetium Tc99 Sestamibi