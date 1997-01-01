Cardiovascular Agents

ICD Code -Y52

Conivaptan This medication is an arginine vasopressin receptor antagonist, prescribed for hyponatremia (low blood sodium level).

Ethacrynic Acid This medication is a loop diuretic, prescribed for fluid retention caused by heart, liver and severe kidney problems.

Milrinone This medication is a phosphodiesterase 3 inhibitor, prescribed for acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) (serious cause of acute respiratory distress).

Nesiritide This medication is the recombinant form of natriuretic peptide, prescribed for congestive heart failure, which improves breathing.

Norepinephrine This medication is prescribed for low blood pressure (hypotension) that can occur with certain medical conditions or surgical procedures.

Nylidrin- Buphenine This medication is a sympathomimetic agent, prescribed for Raynaud's disease, night leg cramps and other blood circulatory disorders to improve blood flow.