Calcium Channel Blockers
ICD Code -Y52.1
This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.
This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for hypertension.
This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and angina pectoris (chest pain).
Diltiazem, Sustained Release
This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure.
This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for angina (chest pain), high blood pressure and abnormal heart rhythms.
Nifedipine, Sustained Release
Nisoldipine, Extended Release
This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure, chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, and headache.
Verapamil, Sustained Release