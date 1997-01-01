Calcium Channel Blockers

ICD Code -Y52.1

Amlodipine This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.

Clevidipine This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for hypertension.

Diltiazem This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and angina pectoris (chest pain).

Diltiazem, Sustained Release

Felodipine This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Lercanidipine This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for hypertension.

Nifedipine This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for angina (chest pain), high blood pressure and abnormal heart rhythms.

Nifedipine, Sustained Release

Nisoldipine, Extended Release

Verapamil This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure, chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, and headache.