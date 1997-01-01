Anxiolytics, Sedatives And Hypnotics
This medication is an anti-anxiety agent, prescribed for anxiety.
ICD Code -Y47.5
This medication is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders.
This medication is a barbiturate derivative, prescribed for anxiety, insomnia and induction of preanesthetic sedation.
This medication is an effective sedative and hypnotic agent, prescribed for insomnia.
This medication is a sedative/hypnotic, prescribed for anxiety disorders and withdrawal symptoms due to alcoholism.
This medication is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for seizure disorders.
Clomethiazole.
This medication is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for anxiety.
This medication is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety.
This medication is a hypnotic and sedative, prescribed for anxiety, and sleep disorders.
This medication is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for sleep disorder.
This medication is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety.
This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for anxiety and tenseness.
This medication is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for anxiety and insomnia.
This medication is a barbiturate, prescribed for seizures, and treating sleep disorders.
This medication is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for short-term treatment of insomnia.
This medication is a benzodiazepine, prescribed as a sedative to treat severe insomnia.
This medication is a sedative/hypnotic, prescribed for insomnia.