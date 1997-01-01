Anxiolytics, Sedatives And Hypnotics

Prazepam This medication is an anti-anxiety agent, prescribed for anxiety.

ICD Code -Y47.5

Alprazolam This medication is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders.

Amobarbital This medication is a barbiturate derivative, prescribed for anxiety, insomnia and induction of preanesthetic sedation.

Chloral Hydrate This medication is an effective sedative and hypnotic agent, prescribed for insomnia.

Chlordiazepoxide This medication is a sedative/hypnotic, prescribed for anxiety disorders and withdrawal symptoms due to alcoholism.

Clobazam This medication is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for seizure disorders.

Clomethiazole.

Clorazepate This medication is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for anxiety.

Diazepam This medication is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety.

Etizolam This medication is a hypnotic and sedative, prescribed for anxiety, and sleep disorders.

Flurazepam This medication is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for sleep disorder.

Lorazepam This medication is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety.

Meprobamate This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for anxiety and tenseness.

Oxazepam This medication is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for anxiety and insomnia.

Phenobarbitone This medication is a barbiturate, prescribed for seizures, and treating sleep disorders.

Temazepam This medication is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for short-term treatment of insomnia.

Triazolam This medication is a benzodiazepine, prescribed as a sedative to treat severe insomnia.