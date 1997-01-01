Antiulcers

This medication is a proton-pump inhibitor, prescribed for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), ulcers, Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome, and erosive esophagitis.

Rabeprazole This medication is a proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for duodenal ulcer, gastro esophageal reflux disease (GERD), and Zollinger-Ellison (gastric acid hyper secretion) syndrome.

Rabeprazole and Itopride This combination medication contains a proton pump inhibitor and prokinetic agent, prescribed for gastro-esophageal reflux disease.

Ranitidine This medication is an antacid, antireflux agent and antiulcerant, prescribed for peptic ulcer.

Roxatidine This medication is a special H2-receptor antagonist, prescribed for reflux esophagitis, benign gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer and prophylaxis of recurrent ulcers.

Sucralfate This medication is a gastric protective agent, prescribed for intestinal ulcers.

Proton Pump Inhibitor - ICD Code -Y53.0

Omeprazole This medication is a proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for indigestion, peptic ulcer and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GORD/GERD).