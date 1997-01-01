medindia
Antirheumatics


ICD Code -Y45.4


Abatacept

This medication is a synthetic protein, prescribed for adult with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis including patients who have not responded to DMARDs (disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs), and juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Adalimumab

This medication is a tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF alpha) inhibitor, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease (digestive tract inflammation), psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis (spine infammation), and juvenile idiopathic arthritis (joint inflammation in children).

Anakinra

This medication is a recombinant human interleukin 1 antagonist, prescribed for reducing the pain and swelling associated with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis either alone or in combination with methotrexate to patients (18 years or older) who have had an absence of clinical improvement of symptoms or inadequate response in therapy with one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

Auranofin

This medication is an antirheumatic agent, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis.

Azathioprine

This medication is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for prevention of rejection kidney transplantation.

Diosmin and hesperidin

This medication is a semisynthetic phlebotropic, prescribed for chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) and hemorrhoidal disease (HD).

Etoricoxib

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and gouty arthritis.

Famotidine and Ibuprofen

This combination medication contains histamine blocker and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for relieving the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Hydroxychloroquine

This medication is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus erythematous.

Infliximab

This medication is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for autoimmune disorders, joint pain, Crohn's disease, inflammatory bowel disease, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriasis.

Leflunomide

This medication is a pyrimidine synthesis inhibitor, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis.

Mepacrine

This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for giardiasis and lupus erythematosus.

Methotrexate

This medication is an antimetabolite, curative in choriocarcinoma (cancer of the tissue that normally would develop into placenta).

Nimesulide

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for painful inflammatory conditions, back pain, dysmenorrhea, postoperative pain, osteoarthritis, and fever.

Penicillamine

This medication is a chelating agent (remove heavy metals from the body), prescribed for Wilson disease (excess copper in the body), severe rheumatoid arthritis that has not responded to other treatments, and cystinuria (excess amino acids in the urine, which causes kidney stones).

Sulfasalazine

This medication is a salicylate, prescribed for ulcerative colitis.

Tenoxicam

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain and inflammation in muscles and joints.

Tocilizumab Injection

This medication is an interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor blocker, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA) in 2 year old children either alone or with other medications.

Tolmetin

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis or juvenile arthritis.
