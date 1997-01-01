Antiretroviral Agents
ICD Code -Y41.5
Abacavir is an antiviral drug that is effective against the HIV-1 virus.
This combination medication contains antiretroviral agents, prescribed for HIV-1 infection.
This combination medication contains a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI), prescribed for HIV-1 infection.
This medication is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for HIV/AIDS in combination with at least two other antiviral medications.
This medication is a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), prescribed for HIV-1 infection.
This medication is a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), and active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) prescribed for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) type 1 either alone or with other medications.
This combination medication is used alone as a complete regimen or in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients.
This medication is a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI), prescribed for HIV-1 infection either alone or with other medications.
This combination medication contains a nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI) and 2 nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs) (antivirals), prescribed for HIV-1 infection in naive adults.
This combination medication contains 2 reverse transcriptase inhibitors, prescribed for HIV infection in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.
This medication is a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), prescribed for HIV/AIDS.
This medication is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults that slow the spread of HIV infection in the body.
This combination medication contains antivirals, prescribed for HIV infection.
This combination medication contains antiretroviral agents, prescribed for HIV-1 infection.
This medication is an antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV/AIDS.
This medication is an antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) infection either alone or combined with other antiretroviral agents.
This medication is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in patients with or without acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) with other medication.
This medication is an antiamoebic agent, prescribed for giardiasis and amoebiasis.
This medication is a nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NARTI), prescribed for HIV/AIDS.
This medication is a class of antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV infection in combination with other medicines, and chronic hepatitis B in adults.
This medication is a nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NARTI), prescribed for HIV infection.
This medication is an antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV/AIDS.