Antiretroviral Agents

ICD Code -Y41.5

Abacavir Abacavir is an antiviral drug that is effective against the HIV-1 virus.

Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine This combination medication contains antiretroviral agents, prescribed for HIV-1 infection.

Abacavir Sulfate, Lamivudine and Zidovudine This combination medication contains a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI), prescribed for HIV-1 infection.

Ampenavir This medication is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for HIV/AIDS in combination with at least two other antiviral medications.

Delavirdine This medication is a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), prescribed for HIV-1 infection.

Efavirenz This medication is a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), and active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) prescribed for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) type 1 either alone or with other medications.

Efavirenz, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate This combination medication is used alone as a complete regimen or in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients.

Emtricitabine This medication is a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI), prescribed for HIV-1 infection either alone or with other medications.

Emtricitabine- Rilpivirine- Tenofovir This combination medication contains a nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI) and 2 nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs) (antivirals), prescribed for HIV-1 infection in naive adults.

Emtricitabine- Tenofovir This combination medication contains 2 reverse transcriptase inhibitors, prescribed for HIV infection in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.

Etravirine This medication is a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), prescribed for HIV/AIDS.

Indinavir This medication is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults that slow the spread of HIV infection in the body.

Lamivudine- Zidovudine This combination medication contains antivirals, prescribed for HIV infection.

Lopinavir and Ritonavir This combination medication contains antiretroviral agents, prescribed for HIV-1 infection.

Nelfinavir This medication is an antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV/AIDS.

Ritonavir This medication is an antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) infection either alone or combined with other antiretroviral agents.

Saquinavir This medication is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in patients with or without acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) with other medication.

Secnidazole This medication is an antiamoebic agent, prescribed for giardiasis and amoebiasis.

Stavudine This medication is a nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NARTI), prescribed for HIV/AIDS.

Tenofovir This medication is a class of antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV infection in combination with other medicines, and chronic hepatitis B in adults.

Zalcitabine This medication is a nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NARTI), prescribed for HIV infection.