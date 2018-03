Antipsychotics

ICD Code -Y49.5

Fluoxetine and Olanzapine This combination medication contains antipsychotic and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), prescribed for depression associated with bipolar disorder.

Iloperidone This medication is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for schizophrenia.

Olanzapine and Fluoxetine This medication is a combination of an atypical antipsychotic and a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), prescribed for depression in patients with bipolar disorder.

Ziprasidone This medication is an antipsychotic agent, prescribed for schizophrenia (a mental illness that causes disturbed or unusual thinking, loss of interest in life, and strong or inappropriate emotions).

Zolpidem This medication is a sedative-hypnotic, prescribed for insomnia (sleeplessness).