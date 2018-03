Antipsoriatics

ICD Code -Y56.9

Allantoin This medication is a topical agent, prescribed for psoriasis, and other skin diseases.

Anthralin This medication is a topical antimitotic, prescribed for psoriasis.

Calcipotriene This medication is a synthetic derivative of calcitriol or vitamin D, prescribed for plaque psoriasis.

Coal Tar

Psoralen (PUVA) This medication is also called as PUVA, a natural product, prescribed for eczema, psoriasis, vitiligo and mycosis fungoides.

Selenium Sulfide This medication is an anti-infective agent, prescribed for seborrheic dermatitis of scalp and treatment of dandruff.