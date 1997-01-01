Antimigraine Agents

ICD Code -Y51

Almotriptan This medication is a triptan, prescribed for acute migraine attacks.

Eletriptan This medication is a triptan compound, prescribed for migraine.

Ergoloid Mesylates This medication is an ergot alkaloid, prescribed for symptoms of declined mental capacity (dementia) and age-related cognitive impairment (such as in Alzheimer's disease), in certain patients older than 60 years of age.

Frovatriptan This medication is a serotonin 5-HT1 receptor agonist ("triptan"), indicated for treatment of acute migraine in adults.