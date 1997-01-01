Antimetabolites

ICD Code -Y43.1

Floxuridine injection This medication is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for gastrointestinal adenocarcinoma.

Hydroxyurea This medication is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for sickle cell anemia, several types of cancer (such as melanoma, chronic myelogenous leukemia, squamous cell carcinomas), as an adjunct to antiretroviral therapy for AIDS.