Antidotes

ICD Code -Y57.2

Deferasirox This medication is an iron-chelating agent, prescribed for transfusional hemosiderosis (excess iron due to blood transfusions).

Flumazenil This medication is a benzodiazepine antagonist, prescribed for reversing drowsiness, sedation and other effects caused by benzodiazepine.

Fomepizole This medication is an antidote, prescribed for ethylene glycol or methanol poisoning either alone or with hemodialysis.