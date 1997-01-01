medindia
Anticonvulsants


ICD Code -Y46.2


Ethotoin

This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures either alone or with other medications.

Fosphenytoin

This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures during neurosurgery and status epilepticus.

Phenytoin

This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for certain types of seizures (eg, status epilepticus).

ICD Code -Y46.5


Valproic Acid

This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and rarely for depression.

ICD Code -Y46.6


Carbamazepine

This medication is an anticonvulsant drug, prescribed for epilepsy and bipolar disorder, as well as trigeminal neuralgia.

Carbamazepine, Sustained Release

Clonazepam

This medication is an anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant, prescribed for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, panic disorder and seizures.

Divalproex

This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for bipolar disorder, epilepsy and to prevent migraine headache.

Divalproex Sodium, Enteric Coated

Ethosuximide

This medication is a succinimide anticonvulsant, prescribed for epilepsy.

Ezogabine

This medication is an anti-epileptic agent, prescribed for partial-onset seizures.

Ezogabine Tablets

Felbamate

This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures.

Gabapentin

This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for postherpetic neuralgia, and epilepsy.

Gabapentin Enacarbil

This medication is a prodrug, prescribed for moderate to severe restless leg syndrome (RLS).

Lacosamide

This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial-onset of seizures.

Lamotrigine

This medication is an anticonvulsant agent, prescribed for epilepsy and bipolar disorder either alone or combined with other medications.

Levetiracetam

This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizures.

Methsuximide

This medication is an anticonvulsant medication, prescribed for certain types of seizures.

Oxcarbazepine

This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizure disorders in epileptic children and adults, either alone or with other medication.

Phenacemide

This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for preventing or controlling seizures.

Pregabalin

Pregabalin is an anticonvulsant used as an additional treatment of partial seizures.

Primidone

This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures.

Rufinamide

This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in children 4 years and older and adults.

Tiagabine

This medication is an anti-convulsive, prescribed for partial seizures.

Topiramate

This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for the treatment of seizures and prevents migraine headaches, either alone or with other medications.

Trimethadione

This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizure disorders.

Vigabatrin

This medication is an antiepileptic agent, prescribed for seizures.

Zonisamide

This medication is a sulfonamide anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizures.

ICD Code -Y47.0


Mephobarbital

This medication is a barbiturate, prescribed for anxiety, tension, apprehension, and preventing seizures.

Phenobarbital

This medication is a barbiturate, prescribed for seizures and as a sedative to relieve anxiety.
