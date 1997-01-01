Anticonvulsants

ICD Code -Y46.2

Ethotoin This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures either alone or with other medications.

Fosphenytoin This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures during neurosurgery and status epilepticus.

Phenytoin This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for certain types of seizures (eg, status epilepticus).

ICD Code -Y46.5

Valproic Acid This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and rarely for depression.

ICD Code -Y46.6

Carbamazepine This medication is an anticonvulsant drug, prescribed for epilepsy and bipolar disorder, as well as trigeminal neuralgia.

Carbamazepine, Sustained Release

Clonazepam This medication is an anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant, prescribed for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, panic disorder and seizures.

Divalproex This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for bipolar disorder, epilepsy and to prevent migraine headache.

Divalproex Sodium, Enteric Coated

Ethosuximide This medication is a succinimide anticonvulsant, prescribed for epilepsy.

Ezogabine This medication is an anti-epileptic agent, prescribed for partial-onset seizures.

Ezogabine Tablets

Felbamate This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures.

Gabapentin This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for postherpetic neuralgia, and epilepsy.

Gabapentin Enacarbil This medication is a prodrug, prescribed for moderate to severe restless leg syndrome (RLS).

Lacosamide This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial-onset of seizures.

Lamotrigine This medication is an anticonvulsant agent, prescribed for epilepsy and bipolar disorder either alone or combined with other medications.

Levetiracetam This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizures.

Methsuximide This medication is an anticonvulsant medication, prescribed for certain types of seizures.

Oxcarbazepine This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizure disorders in epileptic children and adults, either alone or with other medication.

Phenacemide This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for preventing or controlling seizures.

Pregabalin Pregabalin is an anticonvulsant used as an additional treatment of partial seizures.

Primidone This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures.

Rufinamide This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in children 4 years and older and adults.

Tiagabine This medication is an anti-convulsive, prescribed for partial seizures.

Topiramate This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for the treatment of seizures and prevents migraine headaches, either alone or with other medications.

Trimethadione This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizure disorders.

Vigabatrin This medication is an antiepileptic agent, prescribed for seizures.

Zonisamide This medication is a sulfonamide anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizures.

ICD Code -Y47.0

Mephobarbital This medication is a barbiturate, prescribed for anxiety, tension, apprehension, and preventing seizures.