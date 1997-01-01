Anticonvulsants
ICD Code -Y46.2
This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures either alone or with other medications.
This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures during neurosurgery and status epilepticus.
This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for certain types of seizures (eg, status epilepticus).
ICD Code -Y46.5
This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and rarely for depression.
ICD Code -Y46.6
This medication is an anticonvulsant drug, prescribed for epilepsy and bipolar disorder, as well as trigeminal neuralgia.
Carbamazepine, Sustained Release
This medication is an anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant, prescribed for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, panic disorder and seizures.
This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for bipolar disorder, epilepsy and to prevent migraine headache.
Divalproex Sodium, Enteric Coated
This medication is a succinimide anticonvulsant, prescribed for epilepsy.
This medication is an anti-epileptic agent, prescribed for partial-onset seizures.
Ezogabine Tablets
This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures.
This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for postherpetic neuralgia, and epilepsy.
This medication is a prodrug, prescribed for moderate to severe restless leg syndrome (RLS).
This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial-onset of seizures.
This medication is an anticonvulsant agent, prescribed for epilepsy and bipolar disorder either alone or combined with other medications.
This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizures.
This medication is an anticonvulsant medication, prescribed for certain types of seizures.
This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizure disorders in epileptic children and adults, either alone or with other medication.
This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for preventing or controlling seizures.
Pregabalin is an anticonvulsant used as an additional treatment of partial seizures.
This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures.
This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in children 4 years and older and adults.
This medication is an anti-convulsive, prescribed for partial seizures.
This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for the treatment of seizures and prevents migraine headaches, either alone or with other medications.
This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizure disorders.
This medication is an antiepileptic agent, prescribed for seizures.
This medication is a sulfonamide anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizures.
ICD Code -Y47.0
This medication is a barbiturate, prescribed for anxiety, tension, apprehension, and preventing seizures.
This medication is a barbiturate, prescribed for seizures and as a sedative to relieve anxiety.