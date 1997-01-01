Anticoagulants / Antithrombotics

ICD Code -Y44.2

Abciximab This medication prevent blood clotting by interfering with clumping of platelets.

Acenocoumarol This medication is an anticoagulant, prescribed for thromboembolic disorders.

Aminocaproic Acid This medication is an antidote, prescribed for excessive bleeding caused by fibrinolytic drugs.

Anagrelide This medication is a platelet-reducing agent prescribed for thrombocythemia.

Anisindione

Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex- Heat Treated This medication is a clotting factor, prescribed for bleeding episodes or bleeding during surgery in patients with Factor VIII inhibitors.

Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex- Vapor Heated This medication is a freeze-dried sterile human plasma fraction with clotting factor, prescribed for bleeding episodes or to cover surgical interventions in hemophilia A and hemophilia B patients.

Antithrombin- Recombinant This medication is a recombinant human antithrombin, prescribed for prevention of surgical and peri-partum thromboembolic events in hereditary antithrombin deficient patients.

Ardeparin This medication is an anticoagulant, prescribed for deep vein thrombosis.

Argatroban This medication is an anticoagulant (thrombin inhibitor) agent prescribed for thrombosis treatment in patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (low platelet levels).

Bivalirudin This medication is an anticoagulant (thrombin inhibitor), prescribed for preventing blood clots in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty ((PTCA) procedure to open blocked arteries).

Cilostazol This medication is a phosphodiesterase type 3 inhibitor, prescribed for intermittent claudication.

Citric acid and Sodium Citrate This medication is an alkalinizing agent, prescribed for the treatment of metabolic acidosis.

Clopidogrel This medication is an anti-platelet agent, that is, a drug that inhibits the ability of platelets to clump together as part of a blood clot.

Dabigatran This medication is an anticoagulant (thrombin inhibitor), prescribed for preventing strokes or serious blood clots in atrial fibrillation patients.

Dalteparin This medication is an anticoagulant (blood thinner) that prevents blood clots in persons undergoing surgery.

Danaparoid This medication is an anticoagulant (blood thinner), prescribed for deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and to prevent the formation of blood clots.

Dipyridamole This medication is a coronary vasodilator, prescribed for blood clot events.

Drotrecogin Alfa This medication is a recombinant form of human activated protein C, prescribed for life threatening bacterial infections like severe sepsis (sepsis combined with organ malfunction).

Enoxaparin This medication prevents blood clots in patients who are on bed rest or who are having orthopedic surgery of the hip replacement, knee replacement, or large intestinal surgery.

Eptifibatide This medication is an antithrombotic agent, prescribed for the treatment of patients with acute coronary syndrome (heart condition), and those undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (angioplasty), and stenting (placing of a cylindrical device within vessels).

Fondaparinux This medication is an anticoagulant or a blood thinner, prescribed for treatment of pulmonary embolism and prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis.

Heparin This medication is an anticoagulant, prescribed for deep venous thrombosis, arterial embolism and pulmonary embolism.

Lepirudin This medication is an anticoagulant, prescribed for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT).

Nadroparin This medication is a low molecular weight heparin, prescribed for venous thromboembolism, pulmonary embolism and unstable angina.

Parnaparin This medication is an antithrombotic agent, prescribed for anticoagulant therapy in prophylaxis and treatment of venous thrombosis, prevention of post-operative deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

Pentoxifylline This medication is a xanthine derivative, prescribed for intermittent claudication (pain, cramping, numbness, or weakness in the foot, hip, thigh, or buttocks) due to poor blood circulation.

Phenindione This medication is an anticoagulant, prescribed for thromboembolic (blood clot) disorders such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

Phylloquinone This medication is often known as vitamin K1, prescribed for coagulation disorders (bleeding problems) in patients with vitamin K deficiency (e.

Preservative-Free Heparin Lock Flush Solution This medication is an anionic mucopolysaccharide, prescribed for keeping IV catheters open and flowing freely in blood sampling.

Rivaroxaban This medication is a direct factor Xa inhibitor, prescribed for preventing blood clots in patients who have had knee or hip replacement surgery.

Rivaroxaban Film-Coated This medication is a direct factor Xa inhibitor, prescribed for blood clots in patients who have had knee or hip replacement surgery.

Ticagrelor This medication is a platelet aggregation inhibitor, prescribed for reducing death rate in patients with myocardial infarction and angina pectoris.

Ticlopidine This medication is a platelet aggregation inhibitor, prescribed for reducing the risk of thrombotic stroke.

Tinzaparin This medication is an anticoagulant, prescribed for deep vein thrombosis with or without pulmonary embolism.

Tirofiban Hcl This medication is a platelet aggregation inhibitor, prescribed for the management of patients with unstable angina or non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, including patients who may subsequently undergo percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) with other medications.

Treprostinil This medication is a synthetic analogue of prostacyclin, prescribed for pulmonary atrial hypertension (high blood pressure in the lungs).

Warfarin This medication is an anticoagulant, prescribed for deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

Reviparin Sodium This medication is an antithrombotic agent, prescribed for venous thromboembolism.

Dilazep This medication is an adrenergic alpha-agonist, prescribed for coronary heart disease.

Dextran This medication is an anticoagulant, prescribed for hypovolaemic shock, thromboembolic disorders, pulmonary embolism, venous thrombosis and prophylaxis of post-op thromboembolic disorders.

Desirudin This medication is a parenteral anticoagulant, prescribed for prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis, which may lead to pulmonary embolism.

