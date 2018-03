Antianginals

ICD Code -Y52.3

Trimetazidine Hydrochloride Trimetazidine is an anti-ischemic (anti-anginal) drug, prescribed for angina pectoris.

ICD Code -Y52.9

Nitroglycerin Ointment This medication is a nitrate, prescribed for chest pain.

Nitroglycerin Skin Patches This medication is a nitrate, prescribed for chest pain.

Nitroglycerin Tablets, Capsules and Spray This medication is an organic nitrate, prescribed for chest pain.

beta blocker - ICD Code -Y52.9

Oxprenolol This medication is a non-selective beta-blocker, prescribed for angina pectoris, abnormal heart rhythms and high blood pressure.

Sodium Channel blocker - ICD Code -Y52.9

Ranolazine This medication is an anti-anginal compound, prescribed for chest pain either alone or combined with other medication.

Vasodilator - ICD Code -Y52.3

Isosorbide This medication is a nitrate, prescribed for angina pectoris due to coronary artery disease.

Nicorandil This medication is a vasodilator, prescribed for angina pectoris (chest pain).