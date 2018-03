This medication is an antiprotozoal and antimalarial, prescribed for prevention of malaria, treatment of malaria.

Pyrimethamine

Pyrimethamine- Sulfadoxine This medication is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for treatment of falciparum malaria, resistant to chloroquine.

Quinine This medication is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malaria and nighttime leg muscle cramps.

Sulphamethoxazole Pyrimethamine This medication is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malaria.

Primaquine is prescribed to prevent relapses of malaria caused by Proguanil