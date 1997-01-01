Anti- Hypertensives

Perindopril
This medication is a long-acting ACE inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart attack and heart failure.
This combination medication contains an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure.
This medication is an antihypertensive and antipsychotic, prescribed for high blood pressure.
This medication is a potent vasodilator, prescribed for controlling low blood pressure in order to reduce bleeding during surgery.
This medication is angiotensin receptor blocker (ARBs), prescribed for hypertension.
Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors - ICD Code -Y52.4
This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure.
This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACE inhibitor), prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension), congestive heart failure, myocardial infarction and kidney problems caused by diabetes.
This medication is an ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications.
This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure and heart failure either alone or with other medications.
This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, used alone or in combination with other medications to treat high blood pressure.
This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications.
Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist and Thiazide Diuretic - ICD Code -Y52.5
This combination medication contains angiotensin II receptor antagonist and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension).
Beta Blockers - ICD Code -Y51.7
Esmolol blocks beta-1 receptors, which are present on the heart.
Nebivolol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for hypertension either alone or combined with other medications.
Beta Blockers - ICD Code -Y52.5
This medication is a beta- blocker, prescribed for heart disease.
Beta-blocker and Diuretic - ICD Code -Y52.5
This combination medication contains beta-blocker and diuretic, prescribed for hypertension.
Calcium Channel Blocker - ICD Code -Y52.1
This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for hypertension.
Calcium Channel Blocker - ICD Code -Y52.5
This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.
Combinations - ICD Code -Y52.4
This combination medication is used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension).
This combination medication is prescribed for hypertension in some types of chronic heart failure.
This combination medication contains calcium channel blocker and angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for mild to moderate hypertension.
Direct renin inhibitor - ICD Code -Y52.5
This medication is a renin inhibitor, prescribed for hypertension.
Peripheral Vasodilator - ICD Code -Y52.7
This medication is a prostaglandin, prescribed for pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Quinolone Vasodialator - ICD Code -Y52.5
This medication is a quinolone vasodilator, prescribed for congestive heart failure (CHF), and high blood pressure.
Renin inhibitor, calcium channel blocker, and thiazide diuretic - ICD Code -Y52.5
This combination medication contains an anti-hypertensive agent, a calcium channel blocker, and a thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension).