Anti- Hypertensives


ICD Code -Y52.5


Aliskiren and Amlodipine

This combination medication contains renin inhibitor and calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Aliskiren and valsartan

This combination medication contains renin inhibitor and angiotensin II receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications.

Aliskren and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets

Ambrisentan

This medication is an endothelin receptor antagonist, prescribed for pulmonary atrial hypertension (high blood pressure in the lungs).

Amlodipine , Hydrochlorothiazide and Olmesartan

Amlodipine and Olmesartan

This combination medication contains calcium channel blocker and angiotensin II receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Amlodipine and Valsartan

This combination medication contains a calcium channel blocker and an angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension).

Bitolterol

This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for the relief of bronchospasm due to asthma and other respiratory diseases.

Bumetanide

This medication is a diuretic, prescribed for the treatment of swelling and fluid retention due to congestive heart failure, liver and kidney disease.

Carteolol

This medication is a non-selective beta-blocker, prescribed for glaucoma.

Enalapril and Hydrochlorothiazide

This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor and thiazide diuretic combination, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Fenoldopam Mesylate

This medication is a dopamine receptor agonist, prescribed for severe hypertension.

Guanabenz

This medication is an alpha agonist, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Guanfacine

This medication is an alpha agonist, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Imidapril

This medication is an ACE inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Isradipine

This medication is a calcium channel blocker, used to treat high blood pressure.

Mecamylamine

This medication is an antihypertensive agent, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Metyrosine

This medication is a catecholamine synthesis inhibitor, prescribed for pheochromocytoma.

Minoxidil oral

This medication is a vasodilator, prescribed for hypertension.

Nicardipine

This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.

Nisoldipine

This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Nitrendipine

This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Olmesartan

Perindopril
This medication is a long-acting ACE inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart attack and heart failure.

Perindopril and Indapamide

This combination medication contains an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Reserpine

This medication is an antihypertensive and antipsychotic, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Sodium Nitroprusside

This medication is a potent vasodilator, prescribed for controlling low blood pressure in order to reduce bleeding during surgery.

Telmisartan

This medication is angiotensin receptor blocker (ARBs), prescribed for hypertension.

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors - ICD Code -Y52.4


Benazepril

This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Captopril

This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACE inhibitor), prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension), congestive heart failure, myocardial infarction and kidney problems caused by diabetes.

Enalapril

This medication is an ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications.

Quinapril

This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure and heart failure either alone or with other medications.

Ramipril

This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, used alone or in combination with other medications to treat high blood pressure.

Trandolapril

This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications.

Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist and Thiazide Diuretic - ICD Code -Y52.5



Beta Blockers - ICD Code -Y51.7


Esmolol

Esmolol blocks beta-1 receptors, which are present on the heart.

Nebivolol

Nebivolol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for hypertension either alone or combined with other medications.

Beta Blockers - ICD Code -Y52.5


Bisoprolol

This medication is a beta- blocker, prescribed for heart disease.

Beta-blocker and Diuretic - ICD Code -Y52.5



Calcium Channel Blocker - ICD Code -Y52.1


Lacidipine

This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for hypertension.

Calcium Channel Blocker - ICD Code -Y52.5


Benidipine

This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.

Combinations - ICD Code -Y52.4


Amlodipine and Enalapril

This combination medication is prescribed for hypertension in some types of chronic heart failure.

Amlodipine and Losartan

This combination medication contains calcium channel blocker and angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for mild to moderate hypertension.

Direct renin inhibitor - ICD Code -Y52.5


Aliskiren

This medication is a renin inhibitor, prescribed for hypertension.

Peripheral Vasodilator - ICD Code -Y52.7


Epoprostenol

This medication is a prostaglandin, prescribed for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Quinolone Vasodialator - ICD Code -Y52.5


Flosequinan

This medication is a quinolone vasodilator, prescribed for congestive heart failure (CHF), and high blood pressure.

Renin inhibitor, calcium channel blocker, and thiazide diuretic - ICD Code -Y52.5


