Anti- Hypertensives

ICD Code -Y52.5

Aliskiren and Amlodipine This combination medication contains renin inhibitor and calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Aliskiren and hydrochlorothiazide This medication is a direct renin inhibitor and thiazide diuretic combination, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Aliskiren and valsartan This combination medication contains renin inhibitor and angiotensin II receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications.

Aliskren and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets

Ambrisentan This medication is an endothelin receptor antagonist, prescribed for pulmonary atrial hypertension (high blood pressure in the lungs).

Amlodipine , Hydrochlorothiazide and Olmesartan

Amlodipine and Lisinopril This combination medication contains ACE inhibitors, prescribed for hypertension.

Amlodipine and Olmesartan This combination medication contains calcium channel blocker and angiotensin II receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Amlodipine and Valsartan This combination medication contains a calcium channel blocker and an angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension).

Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide This combination medication contains calcium channel blocker, angiotensin II receptor blocker, and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Bitolterol This medication is a bronchodilator, prescribed for the relief of bronchospasm due to asthma and other respiratory diseases.

Bumetanide This medication is a diuretic, prescribed for the treatment of swelling and fluid retention due to congestive heart failure, liver and kidney disease.

Captopril and Hydrochlorothiazide This medication belongs to a group of drugs called ACE inhibitors, prescribed for hypertention.

Carteolol This medication is a non-selective beta-blocker, prescribed for glaucoma.

Enalapril and Hydrochlorothiazide This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor and thiazide diuretic combination, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Eprosartan Mesylate Hydrochlorothiazide This combination medication contains angiotensin II receptor blocker and diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Fenoldopam Mesylate This medication is a dopamine receptor agonist, prescribed for severe hypertension.

Furosemide and Amiloride This medication contains diuretics, prescribed for hypertention and fluid retention.

Guanabenz This medication is an alpha agonist, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Guanfacine This medication is an alpha agonist, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Imidapril This medication is an ACE inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Isradipine This medication is a calcium channel blocker, used to treat high blood pressure.

Mecamylamine This medication is an antihypertensive agent, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Metyrosine This medication is a catecholamine synthesis inhibitor, prescribed for pheochromocytoma.

Minoxidil oral This medication is a vasodilator, prescribed for hypertension.

Nicardipine This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.

Nisoldipine This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure.