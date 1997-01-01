Anti- Hepatitis Agents

ICD Code -Y41.5

Adefovir dipivoxil This medication is a reverse transcriptase inhibitor (ntRTI), prescribed for hepatitis B, in patients 12 years of age and older with evidence of active viral replication and either evidence of persistent elevations in serum aminotransferases (ALT or AST) or histologically active disease.

Entecavir This medication is an oral antiviral agent, prescribed for hepatitis B.

Interferon Alfa 2A

Interferon Alfa-2b/Ribavirin

Interferon Alfacon-1 This medication is an interferon, prescribed for hepatitis C virus infection.

Interferon Alpha- Two B This medication is an antiviral drug, prescribed for chronic hepatitis B and C either alone or with other medications.

Lamivudine This medication is a potent nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor (nRTI), prescribed for HIV/AIDS, and hepatitis B either alone or with other medication.

Peginterferon Alfa-2b