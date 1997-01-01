Anti- Hepatitis Agents
ICD Code -Y41.5
This medication is a reverse transcriptase inhibitor (ntRTI), prescribed for hepatitis B, in patients 12 years of age and older with evidence of active viral replication and either evidence of persistent elevations in serum aminotransferases (ALT or AST) or histologically active disease.
This medication is an oral antiviral agent, prescribed for hepatitis B.
Interferon Alfa 2A
Interferon Alfa-2b/Ribavirin
This medication is an interferon, prescribed for hepatitis C virus infection.
This medication is an antiviral drug, prescribed for chronic hepatitis B and C either alone or with other medications.
This medication is a potent nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor (nRTI), prescribed for HIV/AIDS, and hepatitis B either alone or with other medication.
Peginterferon Alfa-2b
This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for severe Respiratory Syncytial Viral infection in infants and children, especially those with other risk factors such as heart disease.