Anti- Gout Medications

ICD Code -Y54.8

Allopurinol This medication is a xanthine oxidase inhibitor, prescribed for gout.

Febuxostat This medication is a xanthine oxidase (XO) inhibitor, prescribed for gout and hyperuricemia (high level of uric acid in blood).

Sulfinpyrazone This medication is a uricosuric agent, prescribed for gouty arthritis.

Sulfonamide-derived uricosuric - ICD Code -Y54.8