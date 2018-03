Antacids, Antiulcerants

ICD Code -Y53.1

Magaldrate-Simethicone This combination medication contains antacid and anti-flatulent, prescribed for indigestion, heartburn, gas, and sour stomach.

Proton—pump inhibitor - ICD Code -Y53.1

Dexlansoprazole This medication is a proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for esophagitis and heartburn due to gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD).