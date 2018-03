Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers - ICD Code -Y52.5

Candesartan This medication is an angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Eprosartan This medication is an angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for hypertension.

Irbesartan This medication is an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB), prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or combined with other medications.

Losartan This medication is an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB), prescribed for high blood pressure.