Analgesics
ICD Code -Y45
This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.
Lomoxicam
This medication is a cobalamin, prescribed for peripheral neuropathy, megaloblastic anaemia, and as a preliminary treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for pain during and after surgery.
This medication is an analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe acute pain.
ICD Code -Y45.0
This medication is a semi-synthetic opioid analgesic, prescribed as a supplement to balanced anesthesia, for preoperative and postoperative analgesia, and for obstetrical analgesia during labor and delivery.
ICD Code -Y45.1
This medication is an analgesic combination, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.
This combination medication is used to relieve moderate to severe pain.
ICD Code -Y45.3
This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for pain and relief from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.
ICD Code -Y45.8
This medication is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications.
This combination medication contains nonopiate, non-salicylate analgesic, antipyretic and opium alkaloid, prescribed for mild to moderately severe pain, fever and cough.
This is a combination of the narcotic hydrocodone and non-narcotic pain reliever acetaminophen.
This combination medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.
This combination medication contains narcotic analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for mild to moderate pain and fever.
This medication is a strong analgesic, prescribed for relieving pain and induction of anesthesia in specific situations.
This medication is synthetic capsaicinoid equivalent to chili peppers, prescribed for neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia.
This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for relieving pain and reduces swelling (inflammation) and fever.
This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for postoperative pain in adults.
This combination medication is an analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.
This medication is a urinary tract analgesic, prescribed for urinary tract pain, burning, irritation, and discomfort.
This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for fever, pain and inflammation in the body.
Anti-Migraine Agents - ICD Code -Y45
This medication is a partially synthetic compound, prescribed for prevention or reduction of intensity and frequency of vascular headaches.
This medication is is a selective serotonin receptor agonist, prescribed for the treatment of migraines in adults.
Anti-Migraine Agents - ICD Code -Y45.8
This combination medication contains analgesic, antipyretic and depressant agent, prescribed for tension headache, pain and anxiety.
This combination medication contains barbiturate, central nervous system stimulant, analgesic, antipyretic and anti-inflammatory agents, prescribed for relieving tension headaches.
This medication contains Belladonna/Ergotamine/Phenobarbital, which are
anticholinergic, barbiturate, and ergot agents.
This medication is an ergot derivative, prescribed for migraine headache with or without aura.
This medication is an ergot alkaloid, prescribed for migraine headache.
This medication is a selective serotonin receptor agonist, prescribed for the acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura in adults (severe, throbbing headaches that sometimes are accompanied by nausea and sensitivity to sound and light).
This medication is a selective serotonin receptor agonist, prescribed for migraine.
narcotic partial agonist - ICD Code -Y45.0
This combination medication is a narcotic partial agonist-antagonist, prescribed for opioid dependency.
Narcotics - ICD Code -Y45
This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.
This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for severe acute and chronic pain.
This combination medication contains a narcotic analgesic and antagonist, prescribed for moderate to severe pain when a continuous opioid analgesic is needed.
This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for inducing anesthesia during surgery.
Narcotics - ICD Code -Y45.0
This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.
This medication is an opioid antagonist, prescribed for management of alcoholism and addiction to opioid drugs.
This medication is a narcotic pain reliever, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.
This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for mild to moderate pain.
Non- Opioid - ICD Code -Y45.8
This medication is a non-opioid analgesic, prescribed for relief of moderate to severe pain.
Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Agents - ICD Code -Y45.3
This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for moderate to severe pain such as dysmenorrhea, toothache, osteoarthritis.
Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) prescribed to treat mild-to-moderate musculoskeletal pain.
This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent(NSAIA), prescribed for inflammation of joints (rheumatoid arthritis), degenerative joint disease (osteoarthritis), or mild to moderate pain.
This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, and stiffness caused by osteoarthritis (arthritis caused by a breakdown of the lining of the joints) and rheumatoid arthritis (arthritis caused by swelling of the lining of the joints), inflammation of eye, dysmenorrhea.
This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever.
This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for fever, pain, stiffness and swelling.
This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, fever and inflammation.
This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAID), prescribed for short-term management of severe pain, usually after surgery that requires analgesia (pain killer) at the opioid level and free from opioid side effects.
This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agent(NSAIA), used to treat pain and inflammation associated with muscle, bone and joint disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.
This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, fever, inflammation and stiffness due to various disease conditions.
This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or juvenile arthritis.
This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed to relieve the symptoms of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, painful menstruation, postoperative pain.
This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, stiffness caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.
This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain in adults.
NSAID - ICD Code -Y45.3
This medication is an NSAID, prescribed for pain in the knee joints caused by osteoarthritis.
This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for dysmenorrhea and other pain.
This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, swelling, and stiffness caused by breakdown of joints.
Opiod - ICD Code -Y45.0
This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain along with other medications.
Opioid agonist- - ICD Code -Y45.0
This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed to alleviate pain post operatively, migraine, balanced general anesthesia, and used to relieve pain during labor.
Opioid Agonist-antagonist Analgesic - ICD Code -Y45.0
This medication relieves moderate to severe pain.
Opioid Analgesic - ICD Code -Y45.0
This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain, for example labor pain, before and during a surgical operation.
Salicylates - ICD Code -Y45
This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain and inflammation due to arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.
Salicylates - ICD Code -Y45.1
This medication is an analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for pain, heart attack and fever.
This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain and inflammation caused by conditions such as arthritis.
This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug(NSAID), prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and mild to moderate pain.