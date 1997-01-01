Analgesics

ICD Code -Y45

Levorphanol This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Lomoxicam

Mecobalamin This medication is a cobalamin, prescribed for peripheral neuropathy, megaloblastic anaemia, and as a preliminary treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Remifentanil This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for pain during and after surgery.

Tapentadol This medication is an analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe acute pain.

ICD Code -Y45.0

Nalbuphine This medication is a semi-synthetic opioid analgesic, prescribed as a supplement to balanced anesthesia, for preoperative and postoperative analgesia, and for obstetrical analgesia during labor and delivery.

ICD Code -Y45.1

Aspirin and Codeine This medication is an analgesic combination, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Aspirin and Oxycodone This combination medication is used to relieve moderate to severe pain.

ICD Code -Y45.3

Fenoprofen This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for pain and relief from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

ICD Code -Y45.8

Acetaminophen This medication is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications.

Acetaminophen and Codeine This combination medication contains nonopiate, non-salicylate analgesic, antipyretic and opium alkaloid, prescribed for mild to moderately severe pain, fever and cough.

Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate This is a combination of the narcotic hydrocodone and non-narcotic pain reliever acetaminophen.

Acetaminophen and Oxycodone This combination medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Acetaminophen and Propoxyphene This combination medication contains narcotic analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for mild to moderate pain and fever.

Alfentanil Hydrochloride Injection This medication is a strong analgesic, prescribed for relieving pain and induction of anesthesia in specific situations.

Capsaicin This medication is synthetic capsaicinoid equivalent to chili peppers, prescribed for neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia.

Oxyfenbutazone This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for relieving pain and reduces swelling (inflammation) and fever.

Parecoxib This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for postoperative pain in adults.

Pentazocine and Naloxone This combination medication is an analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Phenazopyridine This medication is a urinary tract analgesic, prescribed for urinary tract pain, burning, irritation, and discomfort.

Phenylbutazone This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for fever, pain and inflammation in the body.

Anti-Migraine Agents - ICD Code -Y45

Methysergide This medication is a partially synthetic compound, prescribed for prevention or reduction of intensity and frequency of vascular headaches.

Rizatriptan This medication is is a selective serotonin receptor agonist, prescribed for the treatment of migraines in adults.

Anti-Migraine Agents - ICD Code -Y45.8

Acetaminophen, Butalbital and Caffeine This combination medication contains analgesic, antipyretic and depressant agent, prescribed for tension headache, pain and anxiety.

Aspirin, Butalbital and Caffeine This combination medication contains barbiturate, central nervous system stimulant, analgesic, antipyretic and anti-inflammatory agents, prescribed for relieving tension headaches.

Belladona/Ergotamine/Phenobarbital This medication contains Belladonna/Ergotamine/Phenobarbital, which are anticholinergic, barbiturate, and ergot agents.

Ergotamine Sublingual This medication is an ergot derivative, prescribed for migraine headache with or without aura.

Ergotamine Tartrate and Caffeine This medication is an ergot alkaloid, prescribed for migraine headache.

Ergotamine/Caffeine/Belladonna/P-Barb

Isometheptene/Dichloralphenazone/APAP

Sumatriptan This medication is a selective serotonin receptor agonist, prescribed for the acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura in adults (severe, throbbing headaches that sometimes are accompanied by nausea and sensitivity to sound and light).

Zolmitriptan This medication is a selective serotonin receptor agonist, prescribed for migraine.

narcotic partial agonist - ICD Code -Y45.0

Buprenorphine and Naloxone This combination medication is a narcotic partial agonist-antagonist, prescribed for opioid dependency.

Narcotics - ICD Code -Y45

Meperidine This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Methadone This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Morphine This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for severe acute and chronic pain.

Morphine Sulfate and Naltrexone Hydrochloride This combination medication contains a narcotic analgesic and antagonist, prescribed for moderate to severe pain when a continuous opioid analgesic is needed.

Morphine Sulfate, Sustained Release

Sufentanil Citrate Injection This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for inducing anesthesia during surgery.

Narcotics - ICD Code -Y45.0

Acetaminophen/Codeine

Aspirin/Codeine

Fentanyl Transdermal System

Hydrocodone/APAP

Hydromorphone This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Naltrexone This medication is an opioid antagonist, prescribed for management of alcoholism and addiction to opioid drugs.

Opium/Bellandonna Alkaloids

Oxycodone Hydrochloride This medication is a narcotic pain reliever, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Oxycodone/APAP

Oxycodone/ASA

Propoxyphene This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for mild to moderate pain.

Propoxyphene APAP

Propoxyphene/ASA/Caffeine

Non- Opioid - ICD Code -Y45.8

Nefopam This medication is a non-opioid analgesic, prescribed for relief of moderate to severe pain.

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Agents - ICD Code -Y45.3

Dexibuprofen This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for moderate to severe pain such as dysmenorrhea, toothache, osteoarthritis.

Diclofenac Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) prescribed to treat mild-to-moderate musculoskeletal pain.

Etodolac This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent(NSAIA), prescribed for inflammation of joints (rheumatoid arthritis), degenerative joint disease (osteoarthritis), or mild to moderate pain.

Flurbiprofen This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, and stiffness caused by osteoarthritis (arthritis caused by a breakdown of the lining of the joints) and rheumatoid arthritis (arthritis caused by swelling of the lining of the joints), inflammation of eye, dysmenorrhea.

Ibuprofen This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever.

Indomethacin This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for fever, pain, stiffness and swelling.

Ketoprofen This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, fever and inflammation.

Ketoprofen, Sustained Release

Ketorolac This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAID), prescribed for short-term management of severe pain, usually after surgery that requires analgesia (pain killer) at the opioid level and free from opioid side effects.

Nabumetone This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agent(NSAIA), used to treat pain and inflammation associated with muscle, bone and joint disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Naproxen This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, fever, inflammation and stiffness due to various disease conditions.

Naproxen/Lansoprazole

Oxaprozin This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or juvenile arthritis.

Piroxicam This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed to relieve the symptoms of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, painful menstruation, postoperative pain.

Sulindac This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, stiffness caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Tramadol This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain in adults.

NSAID - ICD Code -Y45.3

Diclofenac Sodium (Topical Solution) This medication is an NSAID, prescribed for pain in the knee joints caused by osteoarthritis.

Mefenamic Acid This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for dysmenorrhea and other pain.

Meloxicam This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, swelling, and stiffness caused by breakdown of joints.

Opiod - ICD Code -Y45.0

Hydrocodone This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain along with other medications.

Opioid agonist- - ICD Code -Y45.0

Butorphanol This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed to alleviate pain post operatively, migraine, balanced general anesthesia, and used to relieve pain during labor.

Opioid Agonist-antagonist Analgesic - ICD Code -Y45.0

Pentazocine This medication relieves moderate to severe pain.

Opioid Analgesic - ICD Code -Y45.0

Pethidine This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain, for example labor pain, before and during a surgical operation.

Salicylates - ICD Code -Y45

Salsalate This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain and inflammation due to arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Salicylates - ICD Code -Y45.1

Aspirin This medication is an analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for pain, heart attack and fever.

Choline Magnesium Salicylate This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain and inflammation caused by conditions such as arthritis.