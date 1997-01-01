medindia
Analgesics


ICD Code -Y45


Levorphanol

This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Lomoxicam

Mecobalamin

This medication is a cobalamin, prescribed for peripheral neuropathy, megaloblastic anaemia, and as a preliminary treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Remifentanil

This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for pain during and after surgery.

Tapentadol

This medication is an analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe acute pain.

ICD Code -Y45.0


Nalbuphine

This medication is a semi-synthetic opioid analgesic, prescribed as a supplement to balanced anesthesia, for preoperative and postoperative analgesia, and for obstetrical analgesia during labor and delivery.

ICD Code -Y45.1


Aspirin and Codeine

This medication is an analgesic combination, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

ICD Code -Y45.3


Fenoprofen

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for pain and relief from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

ICD Code -Y45.8


Acetaminophen

This medication is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications.

Acetaminophen and Codeine

This combination medication contains nonopiate, non-salicylate analgesic, antipyretic and opium alkaloid, prescribed for mild to moderately severe pain, fever and cough.

Acetaminophen and Propoxyphene

This combination medication contains narcotic analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for mild to moderate pain and fever.

Capsaicin

This medication is synthetic capsaicinoid equivalent to chili peppers, prescribed for neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia.

Oxyfenbutazone

This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for relieving pain and reduces swelling (inflammation) and fever.

Parecoxib

This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for postoperative pain in adults.

Phenazopyridine

This medication is a urinary tract analgesic, prescribed for urinary tract pain, burning, irritation, and discomfort.

Phenylbutazone

This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for fever, pain and inflammation in the body.

Anti-Migraine Agents - ICD Code -Y45


Methysergide

This medication is a partially synthetic compound, prescribed for prevention or reduction of intensity and frequency of vascular headaches.

Rizatriptan

This medication is is a selective serotonin receptor agonist, prescribed for the treatment of migraines in adults.

Anti-Migraine Agents - ICD Code -Y45.8


Aspirin, Butalbital and Caffeine

This combination medication contains barbiturate, central nervous system stimulant, analgesic, antipyretic and anti-inflammatory agents, prescribed for relieving tension headaches.

Ergotamine Sublingual

This medication is an ergot derivative, prescribed for migraine headache with or without aura.

Ergotamine/Caffeine/Belladonna/P-Barb

Isometheptene/Dichloralphenazone/APAP

Sumatriptan

This medication is a selective serotonin receptor agonist, prescribed for the acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura in adults (severe, throbbing headaches that sometimes are accompanied by nausea and sensitivity to sound and light).

Zolmitriptan

This medication is a selective serotonin receptor agonist, prescribed for migraine.

narcotic partial agonist - ICD Code -Y45.0


Buprenorphine and Naloxone

This combination medication is a narcotic partial agonist-antagonist, prescribed for opioid dependency.

Narcotics - ICD Code -Y45


Meperidine

This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Methadone

This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Morphine

This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for severe acute and chronic pain.

Morphine Sulfate, Sustained Release


Narcotics - ICD Code -Y45.0


Acetaminophen/Codeine

Aspirin/Codeine

Fentanyl Transdermal System

Hydrocodone/APAP

Hydromorphone

This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Naltrexone

This medication is an opioid antagonist, prescribed for management of alcoholism and addiction to opioid drugs.

Opium/Bellandonna Alkaloids

Oxycodone/APAP

Oxycodone/ASA

Propoxyphene

This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for mild to moderate pain.

Propoxyphene APAP

Propoxyphene/ASA/Caffeine


Non- Opioid - ICD Code -Y45.8


Nefopam

This medication is a non-opioid analgesic, prescribed for relief of moderate to severe pain.

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Agents - ICD Code -Y45.3


Dexibuprofen

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for moderate to severe pain such as dysmenorrhea, toothache, osteoarthritis.

Diclofenac

Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) prescribed to treat mild-to-moderate musculoskeletal pain.

Etodolac

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent(NSAIA), prescribed for inflammation of joints (rheumatoid arthritis), degenerative joint disease (osteoarthritis), or mild to moderate pain.

Flurbiprofen

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, and stiffness caused by osteoarthritis (arthritis caused by a breakdown of the lining of the joints) and rheumatoid arthritis (arthritis caused by swelling of the lining of the joints), inflammation of eye, dysmenorrhea.

Ibuprofen

This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever.

Indomethacin

This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for fever, pain, stiffness and swelling.

Ketoprofen

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, fever and inflammation.

Ketoprofen, Sustained Release

Ketorolac

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAID), prescribed for short-term management of severe pain, usually after surgery that requires analgesia (pain killer) at the opioid level and free from opioid side effects.

Nabumetone

This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agent(NSAIA), used to treat pain and inflammation associated with muscle, bone and joint disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Naproxen

This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, fever, inflammation and stiffness due to various disease conditions.

Naproxen/Lansoprazole

Oxaprozin

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or juvenile arthritis.

Piroxicam

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed to relieve the symptoms of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, painful menstruation, postoperative pain.

Sulindac

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, stiffness caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Tramadol

This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain in adults.

NSAID - ICD Code -Y45.3


Mefenamic Acid

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for dysmenorrhea and other pain.

Meloxicam

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, swelling, and stiffness caused by breakdown of joints.

Opiod - ICD Code -Y45.0


Hydrocodone

This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain along with other medications.

Opioid agonist- - ICD Code -Y45.0


Butorphanol

This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed to alleviate pain post operatively, migraine, balanced general anesthesia, and used to relieve pain during labor.

Opioid Agonist-antagonist Analgesic - ICD Code -Y45.0


Pentazocine

This medication relieves moderate to severe pain.

Opioid Analgesic - ICD Code -Y45.0


Pethidine

This medication is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain, for example labor pain, before and during a surgical operation.

Salicylates - ICD Code -Y45


Salsalate

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain and inflammation due to arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Salicylates - ICD Code -Y45.1


Aspirin

This medication is an analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for pain, heart attack and fever.

Choline Magnesium Salicylate

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain and inflammation caused by conditions such as arthritis.

Diflunisal

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug(NSAID), prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and mild to moderate pain.
