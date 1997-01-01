FDA Approved Drugs in 2018

Bictegravir, Emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide
Biktarvy (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide) tablets for oral use was approved by US FDA for treating HIV-1 infection in adult patients who have not received any antiretroviral therapy or in virologically suppressed adults.
Four clinical trials were carried out to determine the safety and efficacy profile of the three drug combination of bictegravir, Emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide. Trial 1489 and Trial 1490 were carried out in adults with no antiretroviral therapy. Trial 1844 and Trial 1878 were carried out in population of virologically suppressed adults. Both the trials were randomized and active controlled trial.
The major adverse reactions associated with Bictegravir, Emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide were found to be of grade 1. Acute exacerbation of hepatitis B may occur after the treatment with Biktarvy and patients should be strictly monitored and treated with supportive care.
Tezacaftor, Ivacaftor
Symdeko (Tezacaftor, Ivacaftor) tablets for oral use was approved by US FDA for treating cystic fibrosis in patients 12 years of age and above who are homozygous for the F508del mutation or who have at least one mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene. The effectiveness of tezacaftor and ivacaftor in patients with cystic fibrosis were evaluated in three Phase 3 double-blind and placebo-controlled trials.
Trial 1 evaluated 504 patients, trial 2 involved 244 patients and trial 3 studied 168 patients. Patients in all trials were continued on their standard-of-care cystic fibrosis therapies involving bronchodilators, hypertonic saline, inhaled antibiotics, and dornase alfa. The pharmacokinetic parameters of tezacaftor and ivacaftor were similar between the healthy volunteers and the patients with cystic fibrosis.
Apalutamide
US FDA approved Erleada (Apalutamide) tablets for treating non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (NM-CRPC). Apalutamide, an androgen receptor inhibitor is the first drug approved for the treatment of NM-CRPC.
The effectiveness of Apalutamide was evaluated in a multicenter, double-blind, randomized and placebo controlled clinical trial called SPARTAN. This trial involved 1207 patients in which patients received apalutamide 240 mg orally or placebo once a day. The main efficacy outcome of the study was the metastasis-free survival and significant improvement in metastasis-free survival was showed by the patients who were given apalutamide when compared to placebo.
The additional efficacy endpoints were progression-free survival (PFS), time to metastasis (TTM), time to symptomatic progression, and overall survival (OS).