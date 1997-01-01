medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. FDA Approved Drugs

FDA Approved Drugs in 2018

Written & Compiled by Vijayaganesh Kasinathan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Comprehensive list of FDA approved drugs by year. Drug information includes the drug name and indication of use.

Browse the FDA Approved Drugs by year

2018

 |

2017

 |

2016

 |

2015

 |

2014

 |

2013

 |

2012

 |

2011

 |

2010

 |

2009

 |

2008

January

February

January

    Lutetium Lu 177 dotatate

    Lutethera (Lutetium Lu 177 dotatate) injection for intravenous use has been approved by US FDA for treating adult patients with somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors including the midgut, foregut and hindgut neuroendocrine tumors.

    The safety and efficacy profile of Lutetium Lu 177 dotatate was carried out in two studies such as NETTER-1 and ERASMUS. The study NETTER-1 which was a randomized, multicenter, open-label and active-controlled trial involved 111 patients with advanced or progressive midgut neuroendocrine tumors with an additional 22 patients in a non-randomized pharmacokinetic study model. ERASMUS included 1214 patients in an single-arm, international, open-label trial.

    Three complete responses were observed in the clinical studies and the median duration of response in the 58 responding patients was 35 months.


February

    Bictegravir, Emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide

    Biktarvy (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide) tablets for oral use was approved by US FDA for treating HIV-1 infection in adult patients who have not received any antiretroviral therapy or in virologically suppressed adults.

    Four clinical trials were carried out to determine the safety and efficacy profile of the three drug combination of bictegravir, Emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide. Trial 1489 and Trial 1490 were carried out in adults with no antiretroviral therapy. Trial 1844 and Trial 1878 were carried out in population of virologically suppressed adults. Both the trials were randomized and active controlled trial.

    The major adverse reactions associated with Bictegravir, Emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide were found to be of grade 1. Acute exacerbation of hepatitis B may occur after the treatment with Biktarvy and patients should be strictly monitored and treated with supportive care.

    Tezacaftor, Ivacaftor

    Symdeko (Tezacaftor, Ivacaftor) tablets for oral use was approved by US FDA for treating cystic fibrosis in patients 12 years of age and above who are homozygous for the F508del mutation or who have at least one mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene. The effectiveness of tezacaftor and ivacaftor in patients with cystic fibrosis were evaluated in three Phase 3 double-blind and placebo-controlled trials.

    Trial 1 evaluated 504 patients, trial 2 involved 244 patients and trial 3 studied 168 patients. Patients in all trials were continued on their standard-of-care cystic fibrosis therapies involving bronchodilators, hypertonic saline, inhaled antibiotics, and dornase alfa. The pharmacokinetic parameters of tezacaftor and ivacaftor were similar between the healthy volunteers and the patients with cystic fibrosis.

    Apalutamide

    US FDA approved Erleada (Apalutamide) tablets for treating non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (NM-CRPC). Apalutamide, an androgen receptor inhibitor is the first drug approved for the treatment of NM-CRPC.

    The effectiveness of Apalutamide was evaluated in a multicenter, double-blind, randomized and placebo controlled clinical trial called SPARTAN. This trial involved 1207 patients in which patients received apalutamide 240 mg orally or placebo once a day. The main efficacy outcome of the study was the metastasis-free survival and significant improvement in metastasis-free survival was showed by the patients who were given apalutamide when compared to placebo.

    The additional efficacy endpoints were progression-free survival (PFS), time to metastasis (TTM), time to symptomatic progression, and overall survival (OS).

Buy Medication (Drug) at Concessional Price from India

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine
Semaglutide
Ethacridine
Dimethylglycine
Methionine
Ozagrel
Nimotuzumab
Hydrotalcite
Mazindol
Desaminooxytocin
Isopropamide
Magnesium sulphate

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.