medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. FDA Approved Drugs

FDA Approved Drugs in 2013

Written & Compiled by Madhumathi Palaniappan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Comprehensive list of FDA approved drugs by year. Drug information includes the drug name and indication of use.

Browse the FDA Approved Drugs by year

2018

 |

2017

 |

2016

 |

2015

 |

2014

 |

2013

 |

2012

 |

2011

 |

2010

 |

2009

 |

2008

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

    Anakinra

    FDA approves Kineret (anakinra) for the treatment of NOMID

    Levonorgestrel

    U.S. FDA Approves Bayer's Skyla (Levonorgestrel-Releasing Intrauterine System) 13.5 mg For Prevention Of Pregnancy For Up To Three Years

    Budesonide

    Santarus Receives FDA Approval of Uceris (budesonide) for the Induction of Remission in Patients with Active, Mild to Moderate Ulcerative Colitis

    Influenza Vaccine, Recombinant Hemagglutinin

    FDA Approves Flublok (influenza vaccine, recombinant hemagglutinin) - New Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Made Using Novel Technology

    Pooled Plasma (Human)

    FDA Approves Octaplas (pooled plasma (human)) to Treat Patients with Blood Clotting Disorders

    OnabotulinumtoxinA

    FDA Approves Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA) to Treat Overactive Bladder

    Sumatriptan

    NuPathe's Zecuity (sumatriptan) Approved by the FDA for the Acute Treatment of Migraine

    Deferasirox

    FDA Approves Exjade (deferasirox) to Remove Excess Iron in Patients with Genetic Blood Disorder

    Imatinib

    FDA Approves Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) for Children with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

    Oxybutynin Hydrochloride

    FDA Approves Over-the-Counter Oxytrol ((oxybutynin) Transdermal System ) for Women to treat Overactive Bladder

    Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent

    Pfizer Receives FDA Approval For The Use Of Prevnar 13 (pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine)In Vaccine-Naive Children And Adolescents Aged 6 Years Through 17 Years For The Prevention Of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease

    Alogliptin

    Takeda Receives FDA Approval for Nesina (alogliptin) for Type 2 Diabetes

    Alogliptin And Pioglitazone

    Takeda Receives FDA Approval for Oseni (alogliptin and pioglitazone) for Type 2 Diabetes

    Alogliptin And Metformin

    Takeda Receives FDA Approval for Kazano (alogliptin and metformin) for Type 2 Diabetes

    Mipomersen Injection

    FDA Approves New Orphan Drug Kynamro (mipomersen) to Treat Inherited Cholesterol Disorder


February

    Doxorubicin

    FDA approved the first generic version of the cancer drug Doxil (doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome injection)

    Regorafenib

    FDA approves Stivarga (regorafenib) for advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors

    Ospemifene

    FDA approves Osphena (ospemifene) for postmenopausal women experiencing pain during sex

    Ado-trastuzumab Emtansine

    FDA approves Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine), new treatment for late-stage breast cancer

    Pomalidomide

    FDA approves Pomalyst (pomalidomide) for advanced multiple myeloma

    Glycerol Phenylbutyrate

    FDA approves new drug Ravicti (glycerol phenylbutyrate) for the chronic management of some urea cycle disorders

    Regorafenib

    FDA approves Stivarga (regorafenib) for advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors


March

    Dimethyl Fumarate

    FDA approves new multiple sclerosis treatment: Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate)

    Tobramycin

    FDA approves TOBI Podhaler (tobramycin inhalation powder) to treat a type of bacterial lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients

    Technetium Tc 99m Tilmanocept

    FDA approves Lymphoseek (technetium Tc 99m tilmanocept) to help locate lymph nodes in patients with certain cancers

    Canagliflozin

    FDA approves Invokana (canagliflozin) to treat type 2 diabetes

    Equine

    FDA approves first Botulism Antitoxin (Equine) for use in neutralizing all seven known botulinum nerve toxin serotypes

    Gadoterate Meglumine

    FDA approves Dotarem (gadoterate meglumine), a new magnetic resonance imaging agent


April

    Cysteamine Bitartrate

    FDA approves Procysbi (cysteamine bitartrate) for rare genetic condition

    Oxycodone Hydrochloride

    FDA approves abuse-deterrent labeling for reformulated OxyContin (oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release)

    Levonorgestrel

    FDA approves Plan B One-Step (levonorgestrel) emergency contraceptive without a prescription for women 15 years of age and older

    Prothrombin Complex Concentrate, Human

    FDA approves Kcentra (Prothrombin Complex Concentrate, Human) for the urgent reversal of anticoagulation in adults with major bleeding

    Doxylamine Succinate and Pyridoxine Hydrochloride

    FDA approves Diclegis (doxylamine succinate and pyridoxine hydrochloride) for pregnant women experiencing nausea and vomiting


May

    Nimodipine

    FDA approves Nymalize-first nimodipine oral solution for use in certain brain hemorrhage patients

    Fluticasone Furoate and Vilanterol Inhalation Powder

    FDA approves Breo Ellipta to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

    Dabrafenib

    FDA approves Tafinlar (dabrafenib), companion diagnostic test for advanced skin cancer

    Trametinib

    FDA approves Mekinist (trametinib), companion diagnostic test for advanced skin cancer

    Golimumab

    FDA approves Simponi (golimumab) to treat ulcerative colitis

    Radium Ra 223 Dichloride

    FDA approves new drug Xofigo (radium Ra 223 dichloride) for advanced prostate cancer

    Erlotinib

    FDA approved the cobas EGFR Mutation Test, a companion diagnostic for the cancer drug Tarceva (erlotinib)


June

    Denosumab

    FDA approved use of Xgeva (denosumab) to treat adults and some adolescents with giant cell tumor of the bone (GCTB), a rare and usually non-cancerous tumor

    Telavancin

    FDA approved the antibiotic Vibativ (telavancin) to treat patients with hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP) caused by Staphylococcus aureus

    Paroxetine

    FDA approved Brisdelle (paroxetine)to treat moderate to severe hot flashes (vasomotor symptoms) associated with menopause

    Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant)

    FDA approved Rixubis [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant)] for use in people with hemophilia B who are 16 years of age and older

    Levonorgestrel

    FDA approved the use of Plan B One-Step (levonorgestrel) as a nonprescription product for all women of child-bearing potential


July

    Afatinib

    FDA approves Gilotrif (afatinib) for patients with late stage (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)


August

    Dolutegravir

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Tivicay (dolutegravir), a new drug to treat HIV-1 infection.


September

    Capecitabine

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first generic version of Xeloda (capecitabine), an oral chemotherapy pill used to treat cancer of the colon or rectum (colorectal cancer) that has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic), and metastatic breast cancer.

    Pertuzumab

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to Perjeta (pertuzumab) as part of a complete treatment regimen for patients with early stage breast cancer before surgery (neoadjuvant setting)

    Vortioxetine

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today Brintellix (vortioxetine) to treat adults with major depressive disorder.

    Paclitaxel

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the approved uses of Abraxane (paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension, albumin-bound) to treat patients with late-stage (metastatic) pancreatic cancer.


October

    Hydrocodone Bitartrate ER capsules

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Zohydro ER (hydrocodone bitartrate extended-release capsules) for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

    Vizamyl (flutemetamol F 18 injection)

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Vizamyl (flutemetamol F 18 injection), a radioactive diagnostic drug for use with positron emission tomography (PET) imaging of the brain in adults being evaluated for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and dementia.

    Opsumit (macitentan)

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Opsumit (macitentan), a new drug to treat adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, progressive and debilitating disease that can lead to death or the need for lung transplantation.

    Adempas (riociguat)

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Adempas (riociguat) to treat adults with two forms of pulmonary hypertension.

    Clinolipid

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Clinolipid (lipid injectable emulsion, USP) for intravenous feeding (parenteral nutrition) in adult patients, providing a source of calories and essential fatty acids for adult patients who are unable to eat or drink. Clinolipid was granted a priority review to help alleviate a drug shortage.


November

    Influenza A (H5N1) Virus Monovalent Vaccine

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved the first adjuvanted vaccine for the prevention of H5N1 influenza, commonly known as avian or bird flu. The vaccine, Influenza A (H5N1) Virus Monovalent Vaccine, Adjuvanted, is for use in people 18 years of age and older who are at increased risk of exposure to the H5N1 influenza virus.

    Obinutuzumab

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Gazyva (obinutuzumab) for use in combination with chlorambucil to treat patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

    Olysio (simeprevir)

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Olysio (simeprevir), a new therapy to treat chronic hepatitis C virus infection.

    Sorafenib

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today expanded the approved uses of Nexavar (sorafenib) to treat late-stage (metastatic) differentiated thyroid cancer

    Ibrutinib

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Imbruvica (ibrutinib) to treat patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), a rare and aggressive type of blood cancer.

    Eslicarbazepine Acetate

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Aptiom (eslicarbazepine acetate) as an add-on medication to treat seizures associated with epilepsy.

    Rabeprazole Sodium Delayed-Release Tablets

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved the first generic versions of Aciphex (rabeprazole sodium) delayed-release tablets, used to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in adults and adolescents (ages 12 and up).


December

    Tretten ( Coagulation Factor XIII A-Subunit (Recombinant)

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Tretten, Coagulation Factor XIII A-Subunit (Recombinant), the first recombinant product for use in the routine prevention of bleeding in adults and children who have a rare clotting disorder, known as congenital Factor XIII A-subunit deficiency.

    Duloxetine Delayed Release Capsules

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved the first generic versions of Cymbalta (duloxetine delayed-release capsules), a prescription medicine used to treat depression and other conditions.

    Sofosbuvir

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) to treat chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. Sovaldi is the first drug that has demonstrated safety and efficacy to treat certain types of HCV infection without the need for co-administration of interferon.

    Umeclidinium and Vilanterol Inhalation Powder

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Anoro Ellipta (umeclidinium and vilanterol inhalation powder) for the once-daily, long-term maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

    Xiaflex (collagenase clostridium histolyticum)

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved a new use for Xiaflex (collagenase clostridium histolyticum) as the first FDA-approved medicine to treat men with bothersome curvature of the penis, a condition known as Peyronie’s disease.

Buy Medication (Drug) at Concessional Price from India

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine
Semaglutide
Ethacridine
Dimethylglycine
Methionine
Ozagrel
Nimotuzumab
Hydrotalcite
Mazindol
Desaminooxytocin
Isopropamide
Magnesium sulphate

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.