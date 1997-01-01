medindia
FDA Approved Drugs in 2012

Written & Compiled by Madhumathi Palaniappan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Comprehensive list of FDA approved drugs by year. Drug information includes the drug name and indication of use.

Browse the FDA Approved Drugs by year

2018

 |

2017

 |

2016

 |

2015

 |

2014

 |

2013

 |

2012

 |

2011

 |

2010

 |

2009

 |

2008

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

    Brentuximab Vedotin

    Seattle Genetics Announces Updates to Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin)Prescribing Information

    Glucarpidase Injection

    FDA Approves Voraxaze (glucarpidase) to Treat Patients with Toxic Methotrexate Levels

    Tenofovir

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves New Formulations of Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) for Use by Children Living With HIV

    Bortezomib

    FDA Approves Subcutaneous Administration of Velcade (bortezomib) In All Approved Indications

    Ciclesonide

    FDA Approves Zetonna (ciclesonide) Nasal Aerosol for Allergic Rhinitis

    Ezetimibe and simvastatin

    New FDA Approved Labeling For Vytorin (ezetimibe/simvastatin) Includes Results From the Study of Heart and Renal Protection (SHARP) in Patients With Moderate to Severe Chronic Kidney Disease

    Levetiracetam

    UCB Announces FDA Approval for Keppra (levetiracetam) in Infants and Children from One Month of Age with Partial Onset Seizures

    Ingenol Mebutate Topical Gel

    FDA Approves Picato (ingenol mebutate) Gel, the First and Only Topical Actinic Keratosis (AK) Therapy With 2 or 3 Consecutive Days of Once-Daily Dosing

    Axitinib Tablets

    FDA Approves Inlyta (axitinib) for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

    Exenatide

    FDA Approves Bydureon (exenatide) - The First and Only Once-Weekly Treatment for Type 2 Diabetes

    Vismodegib

    FDA Approves Erivedge (vismodegib) for Basal Cell Carcinoma

    Ivacaftor

    FDA Approves Kalydeco (ivacaftor) to Treat Rare Form of Cystic Fibrosis

    Imatinib

    FDA Approves Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) for Expanded Use in Patients with Rare Gastrointestinal Cancer

    Linagliptin And Metformin Hydrochloride

    FDA Approves Jentadueto (linagliptin/metformin hydrochloride) for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Type 2 Diabetes


February

    Sitagliptin-Metformin

    FDA Approves Janumet XR (sitagliptin and metformin HCl extended-release) for Type 2 Diabetes, Offering the Powerful Efficacy of Janumet (sitagliptin/metformin HCl) Now Available with Once-Daily Convenience

    Lisdexamfetamine

    Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) Capsules, (CII) Now Approved in the US for Maintenance Treatment in Adults with ADHD

    Ivermectin

    Sanofi Announces FDA Approval of Sklice (ivermectin)Lotion for the Treatment of Head Lice

    Mitomycin

    Mobius Therapeutics Receives Final FDA Approval for New Glaucoma Drug Mitosol (mitomycin)

    Tafluprost

    FDA Approves Zioptan (tafluprost ophthalmic solution), Merck's Once-Daily, Preservative-Free Ophthalmic Medication

    Mifepristone

    FDA Approves Korlym (mifepristone) for Patients with Endogenous Cushing's Syndrome

    Drospirenone And Estradiol

    U.S. FDA Approves Lower Dose Formulation of Angeliq (drospirenone and estradiol) Tablets


March

    Influenza Virus Vaccine

    FDA Approves FluMist (Influenza Virus Vaccine, Live, Intranasal) to Prevent Seasonal Influenza

    Pancrelipase

    Aptalis Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Ultresa (Pancrelipase) Delayed Release Capsules

    Lucinactant

    Discovery Labs Announces FDA Approval of Surfaxin (lucinactant) for Prevention of Respiratory Distress Syndrome

    Dienogest And Estradiol Valerate

    U.S. FDA Approves Natazia (dienogest and estradiol valerate) First and Only Oral Contraceptive Demonstrated to Treat Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB)

    Alendronate

    FDA Approves Binosto(alendronate), First and Only Effervescent Osteoporosis Treatment in a Buffered Solution

    Beclomethasone Dipropionate

    Teva Announces FDA Approval of QNASL (beclomethasone dipropionate), a New Nonaqueous Nasal Aerosol, for the Treatment of Allergic Rhinitis

    Etravirine

    FDA Approves Intelence (etravirine) Tablets for Treatment-Experienced Pediatric Patients with HIV-1, Following Priority Review

    Peginesatide

    Affymax and Takeda Announce FDA Approval of Omontys (peginesatide) Injection for the Treatment of Anemia Due to Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in Adult Patients on Dialysis


April

    Insulin Detemir

    FDA Approves Levemir ( Insulin Detemir) Pregnancy Category Change for Women with Diabetes

    Rotigotine

    Neupro (Rotigotine )Approved by U.S. FDA for Parkinson's Disease and Restless Legs Syndrome

    Everolimus

    Novartis drug Afinitor ( Everolimus) approved by FDA as first medication to treat patients with non-cancerous kidney tumors associated with TSC

    Pazopanib

    FDA Approves Votrient ( Pazopanib) for Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma

    Avanafil

    FDA Approves Stendra ( Avanafil) for Erectile Dysfunction

    Levofloxacin

    FDA Approves Levaquin (Levofloxacin) as an Antibacterial Treatment for Plague

    Florbetapir F 18

    FDA Approves Amyvid (Florbetapir F 18 Injection) for Use in Patients Being Evaluated for Alzheimer's Disease and Other Causes of Cognitive Decline

    Liraglutide [rDNA] Injection

    Victoza (Liraglutide) Label Updated to Include Data Showing Superior Efficacy When Compared to Januvia


May

    Taliglucerase Alfa

    FDA Approves New Orphan Drug Elelyso (Taliglucerase alfa) to Treat a Form of Gaucher Disease

    Azelastine And Fluticasone

    MEDA Announces Dymista (Azelastine and Fluticasone) Approved by the FDA for Allergic Rhinitis

    Tazarotene

    Fabior (tazarotene) FDA Approval History for acne

    Pancrelipase

    Digestive Care, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Pertzye (pancrelipase) Delayed-Release Capsules

    Insulin Detemir

    FDA Approves Levemir ( Insulin Detemir) for Expanded Use in Children Two to Five Years of Age with Type 1 Diabetes


June

    Gabapentin Enacarbil

    GSK and XenoPort Receive FDA Approval for Horizant for Postherpetic Neuralgia

    Pertuzumab

    FDA Approves Perjeta (pertuzumab) for People With HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

    Meningococcal Groups C And Y And Haemophilus B Tetanus Toxoid Conjugate Vaccine

    MenHibrix (Meningococcal Groups C and Y and Haemophilus b Tetanus Toxoid Conjugate Vaccine) FDA Approval History

    Pregabalin

    FDA Approves Lyrica (Pregabalin) For The Management Of Neuropathic Pain Associated With Spinal Cord Injury Based On Priority Review

    Immune Globulin Infusion (Human)

    Baxter Announces FDA Approval for Gammagard Liquid ( immune globulin infusion (human)) as a Treatment for Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

    Lorcaserin

    FDA Approves Belviq (Lorcaserin) to Treat Some Overweight or Obese Adults


July

    Prednisone

    Horizon Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Rayos (prednisone) Delayed-Release Tablets for Rheumatoid Arthritis and Multiple Additional Indications

    Emtricitabine- Tenofovir

    FDA Approves Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir) for Reducing the Risk of Sexually Acquired HIV Infection

    Sodium Picosulfate, Magnesium Oxide And Citric Acid

    FDA Approves Prepopik(sodium picosulfate, magnesium oxide and citric acid) for Oral Solution for Colonoscopy Prep

    Phentermine And Topiramate

    FDA Approves Weight-Management Drug Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate)

    Carfilzomib

    FDA Approves Kyprolis (carfilzomib) for Patients with Advanced Multiple Myeloma

    Everolimus

    FDA Approves Afinitor (everolimus) for Advanced Breast Cancer

    Aclidinium Bromide Oral Inhalation

    FDA Approves Tudorza (aclidinium bromide) Pressair to Treat Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

    Icosapent Ethyl

    Amarin Announces FDA Approval of Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) Capsules for the Reduction of Triglyceride Levels in Adult Patients With Severe Hypertriglyceridemia

August

    Ziv-Aflibercept

    FDA Approves Zaltrap (ziv-aflibercept) for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

    Vincristine Sulfate Liposomes

    FDA Approves Marqibo (vincristine sulfate liposomes) for Philadelphia Chromosome Negative Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

    Ranibizumab

    FDA Approves Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) for Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

    Epinephrine

    Sanofi Announces FDA Approval for Auvi-Q(epinephrine), First Voice-guided Epinephrine Auto-injector for Patients with Life-threatening Allergies

    Linagliptin

    FDA approves updated prescribing information for Tradjenta (linagliptin) tablets for add-on therapy to insulin in adults with type 2 diabetes

    Buprenorphine And Naloxone

    Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Two New Dosage Strengths of Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film (C-III) for Maintenance Treatment of Opioid Dependence

    Hydromorphone

    FDA Approves Mallinckrodt's Exalgo (hydromorphone HCl) Extended-Release Tablets 32 mg (CII) for Opioid-Tolerant Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Chronic Pain

    Cobicistat-Elvitegravir-Emtricitabine-Tenofovir

    FDA Approves New Combination Pill Stribild (cobicistat, elvitegravir, emtricitabine and tenofovir)for HIV Treatment

    Tapentadol

    FDA Approves Nucynta ER (tapentadol) Extended-Release Oral Tablets for the Management of Neuropathic Pain Associated With Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

    Everolimus

    FDA Approves Afinitor Disperz (everolimus)- First Drug Formulated for Children with Rare Brain Tumor

    Tbo-Filgrastim

    FDA Approves Tbo-filgrastim for Severe Neutropenia in Certain Cancer Patients

    Linaclotide

    FDA Approves Linzess (linaclotide)to Treat Certain Cases of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Constipation

    Enzalutamide

    FDA Approves Xtandi (enzalutamide)for Late-Stage Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer


September

    Rivastigmine

    Higher Dose of Novartis Drug Exelon (rivastigmine) Patch Approved By FDA for Patients With Mild to Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

    Bosutinib

    FDA Approves Bosulif (bosutinib)for Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia

    Teriflunomide

    FDA Approves New Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Aubagio (teriflunomide)

    Denosumab

    FDA Approves New Indication For Prolia (Denosumab) For The Treatment Of Bone Loss In Men With Osteoporosis At High Risk For Fracture

    Regorafenib

    FDA Approves Stivarga (regorafenib) for Advanced Colorectal Cancer

    Adalimumab

    FDA Approves Humira (adalimumab) to Treat Ulcerative Colitis

    Methylphenidate

    NextWave Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval of Quillivant XR(methylphenidate) for Once-Daily Treatment of ADHD


October

    Cysteamine Ophthalmic Solution

    Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives FDA Approval of Cystaran (cysteamine ophthalmic solution) 0.44%

    Paclitaxel Protein-Bound

    FDA Approves Abraxane (paclitaxel protein-bound) for the First-Line Treatment of Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

    Ocriplasmin

    FDA Approves Jetrea (ocriplasmin) for Symptomatic Vitreomacular Adhesion in the Eyes

    Perampanel

    FDA Approves Fycompa (perampanel) to Treat Seizures

    Omacetaxine Mepesuccinate

    FDA Approves Synribo (omacetaxine mepesuccinate) for Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia


November

    Rivaroxaban

    FDA Expands Use of Xarelto (rivaroxaban) to Treat, Reduce Recurrence of Blood Clots

    Tofacitinib

    FDA Approves Xeljanz (tofacitinib) for Rheumatoid Arthritis

    Eltrombopag

    FDA has approved Promacta (eltrobopag) for the treatment of thrombocytopenia (low blood platelet counts) in patients with chronic hepatitis C

    Influenza Virus Vaccine

    FDA Approves Flucelvax (influenza virus vaccine) - First Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Manufactured Using Cell Culture Technology

    Cabozantinib

    FDA Approves Cometriq (cabozantinib) to Treat Rare Type of Thyroid Cancer


December

    Fibrin Sealant (Human)

    FDA has approved Evarrest (Fibrin Sealant Patch), a novel product that rapidly and reliably aids in stopping problematic bleeding during surgery. 

    Abiraterone acetate

    FDA Expands Zytiga’s Use for Late-Stage Prostate Cancer

    Ponatinib

    FDA Approves Iclusig (ponatinib) to Treat Two Rare Types of Leukemia

    Raxibacumab

    FDA Approves Raxibacumab to Treat Inhalational Anthrax

    Pasireotide

    FDA Approves Signifor (pasireotide), a New Orphan Drug for Cushing’s Disease

    Influenza Virus Vaccine, Inactivated

    FDA Approves GlaxoSmithKline's Fluarix Quadrivalent (influenza virus vaccine, inactivated) - Four-strain Seasonal Influenza Vaccine for Use in the U.S.

    Loxapine

    FDA Approves Adasuve (loxapine) Inhalation Powder for the Acute Treatment of Agitation Associated with Schizophrenia or Bipolar I Disorder in Adults

    Immune Globulin Intravenous

    FDA Approves Biotest's Bivigam, an Intravenous Immune Globulin (Human), 10% Liquid

    Oseltamivir

    FDA Expands Tamiflu's (oseltamivir) Use to Treat Children Younger Than One Year

    Teduglutide

    FDA Approves Gattex(teduglutide) to Treat Short Bowel Syndrome

    Varicella Zoster Immune Globulin

    FDA Approves Varizig (varicella zoster immune globulin) for Reducing Chickenpox Symptoms

    Lomitapide

    FDA Approves Juxtapid (lomitapide) - New Orphan Drug for Rare Cholesterol Disorder

    Apixaban

    FDA Approves Eliquis (apixaban) to Reduce the Risk of Stroke, Blood Clots in Patients with Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation

    Bedaquiline

    FDA Approves Sirturo (bedaquiline) to Treat Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis

    Crofelemer

    FDA Approves Fulyzaq (crofelemer) - First Anti-Diarrheal Drug for HIV/AIDS Patients

