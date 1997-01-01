medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. FDA Approved Drugs

FDA Approved Drugs in 2011

Written & Compiled by Madhumathi Palaniappan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Comprehensive list of FDA approved drugs by year. Drug information includes the drug name and indication of use.

Browse the FDA Approved Drugs by year

2018

 |

2017

 |

2016

 |

2015

 |

2014

 |

2013

 |

2012

 |

2011

 |

2010

 |

2009

 |

2008

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

    Etravirine

    FDA Approves New Dosage Strength for Intelence (etravirine)

    Fentanyl Sublingual Tablets

    FDA Approval for Abstral (Fentanyl) Sublingual Tablets

    Ioflupane I 123

    FDA Approves DaTscan (Ioflupane I 123 Injection) for Visualization of Dopamine Transporters in Patients with Suspected Parkinsonian Syndromes

    Spinosad

    FDA Approves Natroba (spinosad) Head Lice Treatment for Children and Adults

    Vilazodone Hydrochloride

    FDA Approves Viibryd (vilazodone) to Treat Major Depressive Disorder

    Rituximab

    FDA Approves Rituxan (rituximab) for First-Line Maintenance Use in Follicular Lymphoma

    Gabapentin

    Depomed Announces US Food and Drug Administration Approval of Gralise (gabapentin) Once-Daily Tablets for Treatment of Post-Herpetic Neuralgia


February

    Hydroxy Progesterone

    FDA Approves Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate) to Reduce Risk of Preterm Birth in At-Risk Pregnant Women

    Atazanavir

    Reyataz (atazanavir) label revised, adding dosing recommendations for pregnancy and postpartum period

    Aripiprazole

    Abilify (aripiprazole) Approved for Maintenance Treatment of Bipolar I Disorder as an Adjunct to Either Lithium or Valproate

    Azilsartan Medoxomil

    FDA Approves Edarbi (azilsartan medoxomil) to Treat High Blood Pressure

    Roflumilast

    FDA Approves Daliresp (roflumilast) to Treat Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease


March

    Rufinamide

    FDA Approves Banzel (rufinamide) Oral Suspension, 40 mg/mL

    Belimumab

    FDA Approves Benlysta (belimumab) to Treat Lupus

    Gadobutrol

    U.S. FDA Approves Bayer's Gadavist (gadobutrol) Injection for MRI of the Central Nervous System

    Zoster Vaccine Live

    FDA Expands Indication for Zostavax (zoster vaccine live), Merck's Shingles Vaccine, to Include Adults Ages 50 to 59

    Imiquimod

    FDA Approves Zyclara (imiquimod) Cream, 3.75% for the Treatment of External Genital Warts

    Ipilimumab

    FDA Approves Yervoy (ipilimumab) for Late-Stage Melanoma

    Nevirapine

    FDA Approves Viramune XR (nevirapine) 400 mg extended release tablet

    Peginterferon Alfa 2 B

    FDA Approves Merck's Sylatron (peginterferon alfa-2b) for Injection, a New Adjuvant Treatment for Melanoma with Microscopic or Gross Nodal Involvement


April

    Vandetanib

    FDA Approves Orphan Drug Caprelsa (vandetanib) for Advanced Medullary Thyroid Cancer

    Paliperidone

    Invega (paliperidone) Approved as Treatment for Schizophrenia in Adolescents

    Rituximab

    FDA Approves Rituxan (rituximab) to Treat Two Rare Disorders

    Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine

    FDA Approves Menactra (meningococcal conjugate vaccine) to Prevent Meningococcal Disease in Infants and Toddlers

    Famotidine And Ibuprofen

    Horizon Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Duexis (Ibuprofen/Famotidine)

    Lamotrigine

    FDA Approves Lamictal XR (Lamotrigine) for Conversion to Monotherapy for Treatment of Partial Seizures in Appropriate Patients

    Abiraterone acetate

    FDA Approves Zytiga (abiraterone) for Late-Stage Prostate Cancer


May

    Levoleucovorin

    FDA Approves Fusilev (levoleucovorin) for Use in Patients with Colorectal Cancer

    Esomeprazole

    FDA Approves Nexium I.V. (Esomeprazole Sodium) for the Treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) With Erosive Esophagitis in Pediatric and Adolescent Patients

    Linagliptin

    FDA Approves Tradjenta (linagliptin) for Type 2 Diabetes

    Everolimus

    Novartis Gains FDA Approval for Afinitor (everolimus) As First New Treatment in Nearly Three Decades for Patients With Advanced Pancreatic NET

    Influenza Virus Vaccine

    FDA Licenses Fluzone (influenza virus vaccine, inactivated) Intradermal - Sanofi Pasteur's New Influenza Vaccine Delivered by Intradermal Microinjection

    Boceprevir

    FDA Approves Merck's Victrelis (boceprevir), First-in-Class Oral Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Protease Inhibitor

    Rilpivirine

    FDA Approves New HIV Treatment Edurant (rilpivirine)

    Sunitinib

    FDA Approves Sutent (sunitinib malate) for Rare Type of Pancreatic Cancer

    Telaprevir

    FDA Approves Incivek (telaprevir) for People with Hepatitis C

    Fidaxomicin

    FDA Approves Dificid (fidaxomicin) for Clostridium difficile Infection


June

    Insulin Lispro

    FDA Approves Updates to Lilly's Humalog (insulin lispro injection [rDNA origin]) Label

    Ezogabine

    Valeant and GlaxoSmithKline Announce U.S. FDA Approval of Potiga (ezogabine)

    Pancrelipase

    Abbott Receives FDA Approval for Creon (pancrelipase) Infant-Specific Dosage for Patients With Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Due to Cystic Fibrosis

    Belatacept

    FDA Approves Nulojix (belatacept) for Kidney Transplant Patients

    Romidepsin

    FDA Grants Accelerated Approval of Istodax (romidepsin) As Treatment for Patients with Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Who Have Received at Least One Prior Therapy

    Oxycodone Hydrochloride

    Pfizer and Acura Announce FDA Approval of Oxecta (Oxycodone HCl, USP) CII

    Leuprolide

    Abbott Receives FDA Approval for a New Six-Month Formulation of Lupron Depot (leuprolide acetate for depot suspension) for the Palliative Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer

    Nitroglycerin Ointment

    ProStrakan Receives FDA Approval for Rectiv (nitroglycerin) for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Pain Associated With Chronic Anal Fissures

    Azficel-T

    Fibrocell Science, Inc. Announces FDA Approval for laViv (azficel-T)

    Chlorpheniramine- Hydrocodone- Pseudoephedrine

    FDA Approves Zutripro (hydrocodone bitartrate, chlorpheniramine maleate and pseudoephedrine HCl) Oral Solution

    Hydrocodone And Pseudoephedrine

    FDA Approves Rezira (hydrocodone bitartrate and pseudoephedrine HCl) Oral Solution


July

    Rivaroxaban

    FDA Approves Xarelto (rivaroxaban) to Prevent Deep Vein Thrombosis in Patients Undergoing Knee or Hip Replacement Surgery

    Indacaterol

    FDA Approves Arcapta (indacaterol) Neohaler to treat Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

    Mesalamine(Mesalazine)

    Lialda (Mesalamine) Now Approved in U.S. for Maintenance of Remission of Ulcerative Colitis

    Ticagrelor

    FDA approves blood-thinning drug Brilinta (ticagrelor) to treat acute coronary syndromes

    Incobotulinumtoxina

    Merz Aesthetics Announces FDA Approval Of Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA) For The Temporary Improvement In The Appearance Of Moderate To Severe Glabellar Lines In Adult Patients

    Immune globulin intravenous

    Baxter Announces FDA Approval of Subcutaneous Route of Administration for Gammagard Liquid (immune globulin infusion (human)) for Patients with Primary Immunodeficiency

    Colesevelam Hcl

    Once-Daily Welchol (colesevelam HCl) for Oral Suspension Receives FDA Approval To be Mixed With Fruit Juice or Diet Soft Drinks

    Imiquimod

    FDA Approves Zyclara (imiquimod) Cream, 2.5% for the Treatment of Actinic Keratoses

    Abatacept

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Subcutaneous Formulation of Orencia (abatacept), a Proven Non-Anti-TNF Biologic for Adults with Moderate to Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis

    Rivaroxaban

    FDA Approves Xarelto (rivaroxaban) to Prevent Stroke in People With Common Type of Abnormal Heart Rhythm


August

    Antivenom

    FDA Approves Anascorp (antivenom (centruroides scorpion)) - First Specific Treatment for Scorpion Stings

    Emtricitabine- Rilpivirine- Tenofovir

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead Sciences' Complera (emtricitabine, rilpivirine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), a New Complete Once-Daily, Single-Tablet Regimen for HIV-1 Infection in Treatment-Naïve Adults

    Mometasone

    Intersect ENT Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for Propel - First Drug Releasing Implant for Chronic Sinusitis Patients

    Vemurafenib Tablet

    FDA Approves Zelboraf (vemurafenib) and Companion Diagnostic Test for Late-Stage Skin Cancer

    Brentuximab Vedotin

    FDA Approves Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) to Treat Two Types of Lymphoma

    Icatibant

    FDA Approves Shire's Firazyr (icatibant injection) for Acute Attacks of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

    Tapentadol

    Nucynta ER (Tapentadol Extended-Release Tablets) Receives FDA Approval for the Management of Moderate to Severe Chronic Pain

    Crizotinib

    FDA Approves Xalkori (crizotinib) with Companion Diagnostic for a Type of Late-Stage Lung Cancer

    Brentuximab Vedotin

    Seattle Genetics Announces Updates to Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) Prescribing Information


September

    Denosumab

    FDA Approves New Indications for Prolia (denosumab) for the Treatment of Bone Loss in Patients With Prostate or Breast Cancer Undergoing Hormone Ablation Therapy


October

    Tadalafil

    FDA Approves Cialis (tadalafil) to Treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

    Simvastatin And Sitagliptin

    FDA Approves Combination Therapy Juvisync (simvastatin and sitagliptin)

    Albuterol And Ipratropium

    FDA Approves Combivent Respimat (ipratropium bromide and albuterol) Inhalation Spray for the Treatment of Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

    Deferiprone

    FDA Approves Ferriprox (deferiprone) to Treat Patients with Excess Iron in the Body

    Exenatide

    Byetta (exenatide) Approved for Use with Insulin Glargine in the U.S.

    Clobazam

    FDA Approves Onfi (clobazam) for Seizures Associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

    Bupivacaine

    Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Exparel (bupivacaine) For Postsurgical Pain Management

    Eculizumab

    Soliris (eculizumab) Approved by FDA for All Patients with Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS)


November

    Rivaroxaban

    FDA Approves Xarelto (rivaroxaban) to Prevent Stroke in People With Common Type of Abnormal Heart Rhythm

    Cetuximab

    FDA Approves Erbitux (cetuximab) to Treat Late-stage Head and Neck Cancer

    Bupropion

    IntelGenx Announces FDA Approval of its High Dose Anti-Depressant Forfivo XL (bupropion hydrochloride)

    Ruxolitinib

    FDA Approves Jakafi (ruxolitinib) to Treat Myelofibrosis

    Asparaginase

    FDA Approves Erwinaze (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi) to Treat Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

    Aflibercept

    FDA Approves Eylea (aflibercept) for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

    Zolpidem

    FDA Approves Intermezzo (zolpidem tartrate) for Middle-of-the-Night Waking Followed by Difficulty Returning to Sleep

    Infliximab

    FDA Approves Remicade (infliximab) to Treat Ulcerative Colitis in Children Older than 6 Years


December

Buy Medication (Drug) at Concessional Price from India

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine
Semaglutide
Ethacridine
Dimethylglycine
Methionine
Ozagrel
Nimotuzumab
Hydrotalcite
Mazindol
Desaminooxytocin
Isopropamide
Magnesium sulphate

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.