medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. FDA Approved Drugs

FDA Approved Drugs in 2010

Written & Compiled by Madhumathi Palaniappan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Comprehensive list of FDA approved drugs by year. Drug information includes the drug name and indication of use.

Browse the FDA Approved Drugs by year

2018

 |

2017

 |

2016

 |

2015

 |

2014

 |

2013

 |

2012

 |

2011

 |

2010

 |

2009

 |

2008

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

    Tocilizumab Injection

    FDA Approves Actemra (tocilizumab) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis

    Emtricitabine- Rilpivirine- Tenofovir

    HIV/AIDS Update - Atripla (efavirenz, emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) label update reflects new efficacy, safety and resistance data in treatment experienced patients

    Dalfampridine

    FDA Approves Ampyra (dalfampridine)to Improve Walking in Adults with Multiple Sclerosis

    Liraglutide [rDNA] Injection

    FDA Approves Novo-Nordisk's Diabetes Drug Victoza (liraglutide)

    Darunavir

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Labeling Update for Prezista (darunavir) To Include 96-Week Data in HIV-1 Infected Adult Patients

    Lapatinib

    GSK's Tykerb (lapatinib ditosylate) Receives Accelerated Approval for First-Line Combination Treatment of Metastatic Breast Cancer


February

    Trazodone

    Labopharm Receives FDA Approval for Oleptro (trazodone)

    Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum

    Auxilium Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for Xiaflex (collagenase clostridium histolyticum) for the Treatment of Dupuytren's Contracture

    Lamotrigine

    FDA Approves Once-A-Day Lamictal XR (lamotrigine) as Add-On Epilepsy Therapy for Primary Generalized Tonic-Clonic Seizures

    Rosuvastatin

    FDA Approves Crestor (rosuvastatin calcium) to Reduce Stroke, Heart Attack Risk

    Olmesartan

    FDA Approves Benicar (olmesartan medoxomil) for the Treatment of High Blood Pressure in Children and Adolescents aged 6-16

    Ritonavir

    Abbott Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Heat-Stable Norvir (ritonavir) Tablets

    Rituximab

    FDA Approves Rituxan (rituximab) to Treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

    Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine

    Novartis Gets US Approval for Menveo (meningococcal conjugate vaccine) Meningitis Vaccine

    Aztreonam

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Cayston (Aztreonam for Inhalation Solution) for the Improvement of Respiratory Symptoms in Cystic Fibrosis Patients with Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

    Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent

    FDA Approves Prevnar 13 (pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine) Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine

    Velaglucerase Alfa for Injection

    FDA Approves VPRIV (velaglucerase alfa) to Treat Gaucher Disease

    Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent

    FDA Expands Use of Prevnar 13 (pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine)Vaccine for People Ages 50 and Older


March

    Hydromorphone

    FDA Approves Exaglo (hydromorphone HCl) Extended-Release Tablets

    Somatropin

    Novo Nordisk Receives FDA Approval for Norditropin FlexPro for Growth Hormone Treatment

    Immune Globulin Subcutaneous

    CSL Behring Receives FDA Approval of Hizentra, First 20 Percent Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Therapy

    Onabotulinumtoxina

    Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA) Receives FDA Approval for Treatment of Upper Limb Spasticity in Adults

    Decitabine

    FDA Approves Five-Day Dosing Regimen for Dacogen (decitabine) for Injection, Offering a New Outpatient Dosing Option for Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS)

    Triptorelin Pamoate for Injectable Suspension

    FDA Approves Watson's Trelstar 22.5 mg, the First and Only 6-Month Intramuscular GnRH Agonist for the Palliative Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer

    Doxepin

    Somaxon Announces FDA Approval of Silenor (doxepin) for the Treatment of Insomnia

    Carglumic Acid

    FDA Approves Carbaglu to Treat Condition That Causes Elevated Ammonia Levels

    Adapalene

    Galderma Received FDA Approval of Differin (adapalene) Lotion, 0.1%, the First Retinoid Available in Lotion Formulation

    Pramipexole

    Once-Daily Mirapex ER Now Approved by FDA for Both Early and Advanced Parkinson's Disease

    Rifaximin

    FDA Approves New Use of Xifaxan for Patients with Liver Disease

    Imiquimod

    FDA Approves Zyclara (imiquimod) Cream, 3.75% for the Treatment of Actinic Keratoses

    Polidocanol Injection

    FDA Approves Asclera to Treat Small Varicose Veins

    Imiquimod

    FDA Approves Zyclara (imiquimod) Cream, 3.75% for the Treatment of External Genital Warts

    Imiquimod

    FDA Approves Zyclara (imiquimod) Cream, 2.5% for the Treatment of Actinic Keratoses


April

    Oxycodone Hydrochloride

    FDA Approves New Formulation for OxyContin (oxycodone)

    Pancrelipase

    FDA Approves Pancreatic Enzyme Product, Pancreaze (pancrelipase)

    Miconazole

    FDA Approves Oravig (miconazole) Buccal Tablets for Treatment of Oropharyngeal Candidiasis

    Erlotinib

    FDA Approves Tarceva (erlotinib) as a Maintenance Therapy for Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

    Immune globulin intravenous

    CSL Behring Receives FDA Approval to Extend Shelf Life for Privigen (immune globulin intravenous (human)) from 24 to 36 Months

    Everolimus

    Novartis Receives US FDA Approval for Zortress (everolimus) to Prevent Organ Rejection in Adult Kidney Transplant Recipients

    Lopinavir And Ritonavir

    Abbott Receives FDA Approval for Once-Daily Dosing of Kaletra (lopinavir / ritonavir) for Treatment-Experienced Patients

    Sipuleucel-T Suspension

    FDA Approves Provenge (sipuleucel-T) - a Cellular Immunotherapy for Men With Advanced Prostate Cancer

    Naproxen And Esomeprazole Magnesium

    FDA Approved Vimovo for Arthritis Patients At Risk of Developing NSAID-Associated Gastric Ulcers


May

    Pancrelipase

    Abbott Receives FDA Approval for Creon (pancrelipase) to Include Dosing Information for Patients With Chronic Pancreatitis and Pancreatectomy

    Dienogest And Estradiol Valerate

    FDA Approves Natazia (dienogest and estradiol valerate) - New Combination Product Oral Contraceptive

    Gatifloxacin

    Allergan Receives FDA Approval for Zymaxid (gatifloxacin) Ophthalmic Solution

    Alglucosidase

    FDA Approves Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) for Late-Onset Pompe Disease

    Hexaminolevulinate Hydrochloride

    Cysview (Hexaminolevulinate HCl) Approved by the FDA for Cystoscopic Detection of Papillary Bladder Cancer


June

    Dutasteride And Tamsulosin

    FDA approves Jalyn (dutasteride and tamsulosin) , a fixed-dose combination of dutasteride and tamsulosin, for symptomatic BPH in men with an enlarged prostate

    Cabazitaxel

    Jevtana (cabazitaxel) Injection Approved by U.S. FDA After Priority Review

    Nilotinib

    Novartis International AG (CH) - FDA approves Tasigna (nilotinib) for newly diagnosed chronic myeloid leukemia patients, data demonstrate major advance over Glivec

    Vardenafil

    FDA approves Staxyn (vardenafil HCl) orally disintegrating tablets for erectile dysfunction (ED)

    Memantine

    Forest and Merz Announce FDA Approval of Namenda (memantine hydrochloride) XR for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dementia of the Alzheimer's Type

    Ranibizumab

    FDA Approves Lucentis (Ranibizumab Injection) for the Treatment of Macular Edema Following Retinal Vein Occlusion

    Mometasone Furoate And Formoterol Fumarate

    FDA Approves Merck's Dulera (mometasone furoate and formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Inhalation Aerosol for the Treatment of Asthma in Patients 12 Years of Age and Older

    Buprenorphine

    Purdue Pharma L.P. Receives FDA Approval for Butrans (buprenorphine) Transdermal System CIII

    Sumatriptan

    FDA Approves Alsuma (sumatriptan) Auto-Injector

    Denosumab

    FDA Approves New Indications for Prolia (denosumab) for the Treatment of Bone Loss in Patients With Prostate or Breast Cancer Undergoing Hormone Ablation Therapy

    Denosumab

    FDA Approves Amgen's Prolia (Denosumab) for Treatment of Postmenopausal Women With Osteoporosis at High Risk for Fracture


July

    Ondansetron

    FDA Approves Strativa Pharmaceuticals' Zuplenz (ondansetron) Oral Soluble Film

    Interferon Alfacon-1

    Three Rivers Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval Of Expanded Labeling of Infergen (interferon alfacon-1)

    Alpha One-proteinase inhibitor

    Kamada Wins FDA Approval for Glassia (alpha1-proteinase inhibitor (human)) - a New Liquid, Ready-to-Use Treatment for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

    Methylphenidate

    FDA Approves Daytrana (methylphenidate transdermal system) CII for the Treatment of ADHD in Adolescents

    Clindamycin And Tretinoin

    Stiefel, a GSK company, Receives FDA Approval of Veltin (clindamycin phosphate and tretinoin) Gel 1.2%/0.025%

    Donepezil

    Eisai Inc. and Pfizer Inc Announce U.S. FDA Approval for New Higher-Dose Aricept (donepezil HCl) 23 mg Tablet for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Alzheimer's Disease

    Amlodipine , Hydrochlorothiazide and Olmesartan

    FDA Approves Tribenzor (amlodipine, hydrochlorothiazide and olmesartan) , A New Three-In-One Combination Product for the Treatment of High Blood Pressure

    Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution

    FDA Approves Lastacaft (alcaftadine ophthalmic solution) for Prevention of Itching Associated with Allergic Conjunctivitis

    Glycopyrolate

    FDA Approves Cuvposa (glycopyrrolate) for Chronic Drooling in Children

    Niacin Er And Simvastatin

    Abbott's Simcor (niacin extended-release/simvastatin) Receives FDA Approval for New Dosage Strengths


August

    Valganciclovir

    FDA Approves Longer Use of Valcyte (valganciclovir) for Adult Kidney Transplant Patients at High Risk of Developing Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Disease

    Ulipristal Acetate

    FDA Approves ella (ulipristal acetate) Tablets for Prescription Emergency Contraception

    Aliskiren And Amlodipine

    Novartis receives FDA approval of Tekamlo (aliskiren and amlodipine), a single-pill combination of aliskiren and amlodipine to treat high blood pressure

    Buprenorphine And Naloxone

    Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Inc. Receives FDA Approval for Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film C-III

    Docetaxel

    FDA Approves New Taxotere (docetaxel) Injection Concentrate Formulation

    Sodium- Potassium- Magnesium Sulfate

    FDA Approves Suprep (sodium sulfate, potassium sulfate, magnesium sulfate) Bowel Prep Kit


September

    Fulvestrant

    FDA Approves New Dosing for Faslodex (fulvestrant) Injection in Treatment of Metastatic Breast Cancer in HR+ Postmenopausal Women

    Pralidoxime

    FDA Approves Pediatric Use of Protopam Chloride (pralidoxime chloride) Chemical Poisoning Treatment

    Pegloticase

    FDA Approves Krystexxa (pegloticase) for Gout

    Asenapine

    Merck Receives Approval from FDA for Expanded Indications for Atypical Antipsychotic Medication Saphris (asenapine) Sublingual Tablets

    Fingolimod

    Novartis Gains FDA Approval For Gilenya (fingolimod), A Novel First-Line Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Shown To Significantly Reduce Relapses And Delay Disability Progression

    Dexamethasone Ophthalmic

    Allergan Receives FDA Approval for Ozurdex (dexamethasone) as Treatment Option for Non-Infectious Uveitis Affecting the Posterior Segment of the Eye

    Clonidine

    Shionogi Announces FDA Approval of Kapvay (clonidine hydrochloride) - The First and Only Therapy Approved for Use with Stimulant Medication for the Treatment of ADHD

    Bimatoprost

    Allergan, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for Lumigan 0.01% as First-Line Therapy Indicated for the Reduction of Elevated Intraocular Pressure in Glaucoma Patients


October

    Mannitol

    United States Food and Drug Administration Approves Aridol (mannitol)

    Risedronate

    Warner Chilcott Announces FDA Approval of Atelvia (risedronate sodium) Next Generation Actonel

    Calcipotriene

    Stiefel, a GSK company, Receives FDA Approval of Sorilux (calcipotriene) Foam, 0.005%

    Naltrexone

    FDA Approves Vivitrol (naltrexone) to Treat Opioid-dependent Patients

    Immune Globulin Intravenous And Subcutaneous

    Talecris Biotherapeutics Receives FDA Approval for Gamunex-C (immune globulin intravenous and subcutaneous)

    Corticotropin

    FDA Approves H.P. Acthar Gel (corticotropin) for the Treatment of Infantile Spasms

    Entecavir

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Baraclude (entecavir) as a Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B Patients with Evidence of Decompensated Liver Disease

    Dabigatran

    FDA Approves Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) to Prevent Stroke in People With Atrial Fibrillation

    Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

    ISTA Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Bromday (bromfenac)

    Norethindrone- Ethinyl Estradiol- Ferrous Fumarate

    Warner Chilcott Announces FDA Approval of New Oral Contraceptive Lo Loestrin Fe (norethindrone acetate and ethinyl estradiol tablets, ethinyl estradiol tablets and ferrous fumarate)

    Dasatinib

    FDA approves additional medical indication for Sprycel (dasatinib)

    Lurasidone

    FDA approves Latuda (lurasidone) to treat schizophrenia in adults

    Dextromethorphan And Quinidine

    Avanir Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Nuedexta (dextromethorphan and quinidine)

    Ceftaroline Fosamil Injection

    FDA Approves Teflaro (ceftaroline fosamil) for Bacterial Infections

    Everolimus

    FDA Approves New Indication for Afinitor (everolimus)


November

    Acetaminophen

    Cadence Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Ofirmev (acetaminophen) injection for the Management of Pain and Fever

    Duloxetine

    FDA Clears Cymbalta (duloxetine) to Treat Chronic Musculoskeletal Pain

    Saxagliptin And Metformin

    Kombiglyze XR (Saxagliptin and Metformin HCl Extended-Release) Tablets Approved in the U.S. for the Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in Adults

    Tesamorelin

    FDA Approves Egrifta (tesamorelin for injection): First and Only Treatment for the Reduction of Excess Abdominal Fat in HIV-infected Patients with Lipodystrophy

    Lisdexamfetamine

    FDA Approves Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) Capsules CII for the Treatment of ADHD in Adolescents

    Eribulin Mesylate

    FDA Approves Halaven (eribulin mesylate) for Late-Stage Breast Cancer

    Denosumab

    FDA Approves Amgen's Xgeva (denosumab) for the Prevention of Skeletal-Related Events in Patients with Bone Metastases from Solid Tumors

    Amiodarone

    Prism Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval of Ready-to-Use Nexterone (Amiodarone HCl) Premixed Injection

    Moxifloxacin

    FDA Approves Moxeza (moxifloxacin) for Bacterial Conjunctivitis

    Baclofen

    FDA Approves Movement Disorder Drug from CNS Therapeutics: Gablofen (Baclofen Injection) for the Treatment of Severe Spasticity

    Testosterone

    Lilly and Acrux Receive FDA Approval for Axiron (Testosterone) Topical Solution CIII


December

    Daptomycin

    Cubist Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for 2-Minute IV Injection of Cubicin (daptomycin )

    Darunavir

    FDA Approves Prezista (darunavir) Once-Daily Dosing for HIV-1 Treatment-Experienced Adults With No Darunavir Resistance-Associated Mutations

    Aliskiren, Amlodipine And Hydrochlorothiazide

    Novartis Gains FDA Approval for Amturnide (aliskiren, amlodipine and hydrochlorothiazide), a Triple-Combination Pill to Treat High Blood Pressure in Patients Uncontrolled on Two Medications

    Testosterone

    Endo Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Fortesta (Testosterone) Gel as a Class III Product for Topical Use for Men With Low Testosterone

Buy Medication (Drug) at Concessional Price from India

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine
Semaglutide
Ethacridine
Dimethylglycine
Methionine
Ozagrel
Nimotuzumab
Hydrotalcite
Mazindol
Desaminooxytocin
Isopropamide
Magnesium sulphate

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.